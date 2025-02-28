How to catch Crowned Anglerfish in Fisch

Fisch's Mariana Veil update featured a variety of new fish species. While some are relatively easy to find and collect, others, like the Crowned Anglerfish, pose a steep challenge. Not only is this fish quite difficult to spawn but it is also very challenging to reel in. The task becomes even more difficult if you don't have the correct information about the fish.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that highlights all the important details about this fish and helps you catch it.

A brief guide to catching the Crowned Anglerfish in Fisch

The Crowned Anglerfish is a Secret Rarity fish in the game (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The Crowned Anglerfish is a Secret rarity fish that can only be found in the Abyssal Zenith layer of the Mariana Veil. It is pretty easy to identify it due to the massive crown and lantern on its head. To reach this section of the map, you must first get the submarine from Dr. Glimmerfin, then dive in the Mariana Veil.

Next, equip the Heat and Ice upgrades along the way to ready your submarine for the descent towards Abyssal Zenith. Once there, disembark and follow the (-13515, -11050, 175) coordinates to reach the fishing pool where the Crowned Anglerfish spawns.

Now, you must wait for the perfect environment that allows this fish to spawn. Doing so will greatly increase your chance of spawning this mysterious creature. Here are the conditions you must look out for:

Favored bait - Truffle Worm

Truffle Worm Time - Night

Night Weather - Foggy

Foggy Season - Autumn

Best preparations to catch the Crowned Anglerfish

You must get Heat and Ice upgrades to reach Abyssal Zenith (Image via Roblox)

Being a Secret rarity fish, the Crowned Anglerfish poses a steep challenge. This ranges from spawning the behemoth to reeling it in. Hence, we recommend using the Aurora Totem to boost your luck by six times. You can also get Merlin's Luck Boost to further increase it by three times.

Coming to fishing rods, it is highly recommended to use one that offers good luck, maximum weight capacity, and resilience. This is because the fish puts a -95% progress speed effect making the process quite hard. Hence, we have some rod recommendations that might help you out.

Tempest Rod

The Tempest Rod is a good option to fish this monster (Image via Roblox)

The Tempest Rod is a good choice if you wish to hunt the Crowned Anglerfish. It offers good luck and resilience, which will come in handy. Below are all of its stats:

Lure Speed: 15%

15% Luck: 70%

70% Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: 40%

40% Max Weight: 80000 Kg

Heaven's Rod

The Heaven's Rod is yet another good fishing rod you can use to catch this creature. It offers a huge amount of luck and decent resilience. Below are its stats:

Lure Speed: 30%

30% Luck: 225%

225% Control: 0.2

0.2 Resilience: 30%

30% Max Weight: Infinite

We also recommend using the Resilient, Steady, or Controlled enchantments with your fishing rod to further increase your chance of catching the Crowned Anglerfish.

FAQs about Fisch

What is the rarity of Crowned Anglerfish in Fisch?

The Crowned Anglerfish falls under the Secret rarity.

Where does Crowned Anglerfish spawn in Fisch?

This fish spawns in the Abyssal Zenith region.

Can you fish Crowned Anglerfish in other regions of Mariana Veil in Fisch?

No, you can only find this fish in the Abyssal Zenith. It does not spawn in any other region.

