How to level up fast in Rune Slayer

Rune Slayer is a Roblox RPG that throws you into its open world and lets you explore various sections of the map and battle enemies. While you might easily reach almost every part of the map, the creatures waiting for you will one-hit kill you. Hence, leveling up is a major part of the game.

Ad

It increases your stats and unlocks various passives and sub-skills that come in handy during battles. To help with the process, this article will offer a brief guide to leveling up quickly.

A brief guide to leveling up faster in Rune Slayer

Picking up the right class and quests

Picking the right class is important (Image via Roblox)

Before proceeding, note that there is no quick way to reach the maximum level in the game. However, you can perform certain actions and follow some directions to simplify your journey. The first is to pick the right race when you begin the game.

Ad

Trending

We recommend picking something like the Archer or the Magician. These classes are powerful and come with special subclasses and abilities that will help you later on. Next, you must complete every quest in the starter area. There are a handful of NPCs in Wayshire who will assign you easy quests.

You can complete various quests in Wayshire (Image via Roblox)

You can easily reach level 10-11 by grinding all the missions in this area, and in just half to one hour. You should also utilize the overlapping quests like Ali's Madrake and Eliminate Mandrakes, and submit them together to obtain all that XP.

Ad

Also check: How to get Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer

Fight the Vampiric Dragon Lord boss

You can cheese this boss easily (Image via Roblox)

While the Vampiric Dragon Lord might seem intimidating, it is relatively easy to kill even when you are below level 10. However, you might need to utilize some cheesing methods. Killing this boss will not only give you a lot of XP but also the Vampiric Ring which offers the life drain ability.

Ad

Note that you can defeat Vampiric Dragon by perfectly timing your slides and parries. We recommend practicing on easier mobs before you face this boss.

Farm the Goblins

Goblins give a good amount of XP in Rune Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach level 10, start attacking the Goblins to accelerate your leveling process. These enemies can be found right outside Wayshire. Just go towards the big hill and you will find the entrance to the Goblin Cave. If you have a pet, you can also target the Razor Fang boss who drops mats and items.

Ad

The best way to face this boss is to let your pet tank the damage and hit it from behind. The Archer or Magician class allows you to deal damage from a distance, which will come in handy here.

Also check: How to get Ragnarok in Rune Slayer

After you reach level 20

You must get a saddle to ride your pets (Image via Roblox)

Once you hit level 20, visit the Stable Master and complete his quest. You must get the saddle that will allow you to mount pets (not all of them are mountable). Mounts give you a much-needed speed boost that will let you reach various parts of the map easily. Next, start crafting weapons.

Ad

The more you craft, the more recipes you will unlock. You should focus on getting the best weapon and armor since the end-game sections of the map have much tougher enemies. Now, once you reach level 30, things will get increasingly difficult.

Completing quests is the best way to gain XP faster (Image via Roblox)

After unlocking the Multi-class ability, you will start losing XP whenever you die. For example, if you are level 31 and have collected half the XP required to reach level 32, dying at that stage will reset your progress. So, your best bet is to find a group and play together.

Ad

You should also join the Holy Knights since the enemies in Lakeshire are easier than those in the Hell region. Once there, start completing quests alongside others. You can farm a variety of mobs here and target Troll King since he spawns every 3-4 minutes. This boss can be vanquished by just two players.

You must migrate to the tougher areas to find challenging enemies (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach level 40, head over to Balgaron Charm in the Hell region. You can do so by talking to Sigurd in the Templar base. Here, you can fight the Imps and complete missions to gain more XP. However, be wary since the Imps are extremely strong and their fire attack can throw you off the map.

Ad

Also check: How to tame every mount in Rune Slayer

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Can you choose your class in Rune Slayer?

Yes, you must pick a class at the beginning of the game.

How do you mount a pet in Rune Slayer?

You must obtain the Saddle if you wish to ride a pet.

How often does Troll King spawn in Rune Slayer?

The Troll King spawns every 3-4 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024