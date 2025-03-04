How to get Ragnarok in Rune Slayer

The Ragnarok is one of the most sought-after daggers in Rune Slayer, thanks to its rarity and stats. However, it is ridiculously difficult to obtain for the same reasons. The grind for the weapon, while tough, is worth it since you will have a powerful item in your possession.

This article explains how to obtain the Ragnarok and add it to your in-game collection.

A brief guide to obtaining the Ragnarok dagger in Rune Slayer

Basilisk has a chance of dropping the weapon upon defeat (Image via YouTube/StarLetPlay)

The Ragnarok is a Legendary-tier dagger that can be obtained by slaying the Basilisk boss in Rune Slayer or killing Serpent and Barracuda mobs. However, due to its rarity, it has an extremely low chance of dropping from these enemies.

You have the best chance of getting this weapon by defeating the Basilisk since it has a 1% chance of dropping it. However, this will not be easy since this boss fight is tough, even when you're at level 20+.

It is recommended to challenge the Basilisk with other players to increase your chances of victory. We also recommend having a healer in your party to increase overall sustainability.

All three enemies that have a chance of dropping the Ragnarok can be found in the Greatwood Swamps area. You can keep rotating and defeating them until you get the weapon. This will also help you level up and obtain better skills that will come in handy during the tough boss fight.

Ragnarok stats

The Ragnarok has good stats (Image via YouTube/ItzVexo)

Now that you know how to obtain the Ragnarok, it is time to reveal everything that it has to offer. Being one of the best daggers in the game, it deals a good amount of damage and has a passive ability that lets you take care of multiple enemies.

Here are the complete stats of the Ragnarok:

Weapon type: Dagger

Dagger Level: 40

40 Physical damage: 13

13 Stamina: +5

+5 Agility: +23

+23 Critical Chance: +2%

+2% Passive ability: When you deal critical damage with the Ragnarok, it unleashes Dragon's Roar, which slows down all the targets by 40% for six seconds.

These stats make the Ragnarok a useful weapon when dealing with mobs, as you can deal critical damage and slow them down. The dagger is much more useful for Assassin players since they get close and personal with the enemy. Rangers can also utilize its benefits by adding it to their build.

FAQs about Rune Slayer

What is the Rarity of Ragnarok in Rune Slayer?

Ragnarok falls under the Legenedary rarity.

Which boss drops Ragnarok in Rune Slayer?

You can get this weapon by defeating the Basilisk boss.

What is the drop chance of Ragnarok from defeating Basilisk?

You have a 1% chance of getting Ragnarok by defeating Basilisk.

