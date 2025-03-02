How to tame the Panther in Rune Slayer

Rune Slayer has a big roster of pets and beasts that you can tame. While some of them, like the Slime, are very easy to tame, others, like the Panther, pose a steeper challenge. The best being more fierce is not the only reason behind this challenge, as you also need to obtain a specific item to complete the process. However, the struggle is worth it since the Panther can be a useful companion on your journey.

This article provides a brief guide that will help you locate and tame a Panther in the game.

A brief guide to taming the Panther in Rune Slayer

You can ride the Panther once you tame it (Image via YouTube/ Builderboy TV/Roblox)

To locate and tame the Panther, you must first head over to the Pinewood Thickets. However, you might not come across this beast on the first try since it's quite elusive and equally dangerous. You must also have the Beast Tamer skill before you can start the taming process.

Once you spot a Panther, you must feed it Animal Hearts while using the Beast Tamer skill to get the animal under control. Note that Animal Hearts are a rare drop that you can get from animal mobs. Hence, you will need to grind quite a bit to stock up on it.

To get your hands on Animal Hearts, we recommend fighting hordes of beasts like boars and deer. They often spawn in big mobs, making it easier for you to collect their drops. It is recommended to stock up on this item before attempting to tame the Panther.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Rune Slayer

How to become the Beast Tamer and summon pets

Pick the Archer Class and then the Beast Tamer Subclass (Image via Roblox)

As stated, apart from the Animal Hearts, you must also unlock and equip the Beast Tamer subclass if you wish to subjugate the Panther. However, it is possible that you might not be aware of the right way to unlock this subclass. The process has been detailed below:

At the very beginning of the game, pick the Archer Class when selecting a class for your character.

when selecting a class for your character. Keep playing the game and reach level 30 using the Archer class.

using the Archer class. Once at level 30, you can pick the Beast Tamer Subclass for yourself from the Class menu.

Once you fulfill all the conditions and tame a Panther, it is time to summon and ride it around the map. To do so, simply press and hold T. You can do the same if you wish to despawn the creature. Next, you must obtain a Saddle from the level 20 NPC if you wish to ride the pet. It can be obtained by completing his quests.

Once you have everything, simply put the saddle on your pet and take it for a ride.

Also check: Rune Slayer Vampiric Dragon Lord Guide

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Which subclass do you need to tame a Panther in Rune Slayer?

You need the Beast Tamer Subclass to tame the Panther.

Which item is needed to tame Panthers in Rune Slayer?

You need Animal Hearts to tame a Panther.

Where do Panthers appear in Rune Slayer?

Panthers appear in the Pinewood Thickets.

