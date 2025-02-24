Rune Slayer: A beginner’s guide

Rune Slayer is an action RPG title set in an unforgiving world where you must battle dark forces and emerge victorious. This experience takes cues from the Fantasy MMORPG genre as a whole, offering you a slew of playable factions, classes, and customization options. You must use what you can get and explore the world to become strong enough to defeat the bosses found in the world.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Rune Slayer, providing you with insight into how the game’s basics work and what to do in the early game.

Getting started with Rune Slayer

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

At the start of the game, you will be randomly assigned a Race, after which you can customize the avatar and pick a playstyle. Races can be rerolled using Robux and each reroll is random, making it reliant on RNG if you’re aiming for something specific. The different playstyles, known as Classes, determine the flow of combat in the early game. You can choose from six different Classes, each of which either operates in the melee range or from afar.

Once you finish the tutorial, the world will be your oyster, allowing you to accept quests, enter guilds, and live life as an adventurer. Head out into the world and speak to NPCs with a golden question mark above their heads to view them. If the mission strikes your fancy, accept and finish it for monetary and XP rewards.

Continue to grow stronger until you feel confident enough to take on world bosses and gain access to new and exciting areas by defeating them.

Controls

Playable Classes (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip weapon: X

X Basic Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Heavy Attack: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Sprint: Double tap movement input

Double tap movement input Dash: Q

Q Dash Cancel: Q + Right Mouse Button

Q + Right Mouse Button Parry: F

F Block: F (Hold)

F (Hold) Crouch: Left CTRL

Left CTRL Slide: Sprint + Left CTRL

Sprint + Left CTRL Toggle Helmet Visibility: P

P Inventory: Tab

Tab Job Book: J

J Class Info: K

K Menu: M

M Summon Pet: Hold T

Gameplay mechanics

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Playable Races: The game features various playable races that offer passive gameplay boosts, making each distinct from the others. These include Human, Elf, Orc, Ailuran, Half-Orc, Slime, and Dullahan. Obtaining them is a matter of RNG, with rarer races like Dullahan being among the better ones.

The game features various playable races that offer passive gameplay boosts, making each distinct from the others. These include Human, Elf, Orc, Ailuran, Half-Orc, Slime, and Dullahan. Obtaining them is a matter of RNG, with rarer races like Dullahan being among the better ones. Playable Classes: After a race is assigned to you, you can freely pick between the six featured Classes in the game. These archetypes are based on classic fantasy job types and include the Striker, the Warrior, the Thief, the Priest, the Archer, and the Magician. If you happen to be dissatisfied with the chosen Class, you can switch to a different one later in the game.

After a race is assigned to you, you can freely pick between the six featured Classes in the game. These archetypes are based on classic fantasy job types and include the Striker, the Warrior, the Thief, the Priest, the Archer, and the Magician. If you happen to be dissatisfied with the chosen Class, you can switch to a different one later in the game. Quests: Quests are the lifeblood of your adventures in Rune Slayer, providing you with a semi-guided tour of the world. You can find missions at the Adventurer’s Guild or from the open world, giving you easy access to money, XP, and other items. These tasks also act as previews for certain parts of the map, preventing you from venturing into an area that may be too difficult at the moment.

Quests are the lifeblood of your adventures in Rune Slayer, providing you with a semi-guided tour of the world. You can find missions at the Adventurer’s Guild or from the open world, giving you easy access to money, XP, and other items. These tasks also act as previews for certain parts of the map, preventing you from venturing into an area that may be too difficult at the moment. Pets: You can tame wild beasts and take them in as your pets by luring them with their favorite food. If successful, a red heart will appear above the targeted animal’s head. Once tamed, you can equip it with a saddle to ride the pet around as a mount, making traversal significantly faster on its back.

You can tame wild beasts and take them in as your pets by luring them with their favorite food. If successful, a red heart will appear above the targeted animal’s head. Once tamed, you can equip it with a saddle to ride the pet around as a mount, making traversal significantly faster on its back. Commerce: As is the norm with MMORPGs, you will need to clear your inventory every once in a while to continue your adventure. Visit the local Merchant to buy useful items and sell the unneeded ones, with the latter being a particularly good way to earn Coins. Use these Coins to purchase crafting materials and consumables to carry on your journey. You may also purchase certain items from the in-game Shop using Robux to make your journey easier.

As is the norm with MMORPGs, you will need to clear your inventory every once in a while to continue your adventure. Visit the local Merchant to buy useful items and sell the unneeded ones, with the latter being a particularly good way to earn Coins. Use these Coins to purchase crafting materials and consumables to carry on your journey. You may also purchase certain items from the in-game Shop using Robux to make your journey easier. Bosses: You can fight bosses across the map to earn unique rewards that are often not found elsewhere. These powerful foes pack a lot of punch and if you approach them too soon, they will knock you out very quickly. The idea is to approach bosses after leveling up through quests and exploration as the final hurdle to clear before venturing into the next one. If you’re struggling with a boss, form a party with other Robloxians to cut down the enemy’s difficulty.

FAQs

What is Rune Slayer about?

Rune Slayer is an action RPG title where you explore the world, defeat enemies, and collect various resources on your journey to be a formidable adventurer.

Is Rune Slayer free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without having to make any compulsory Robux purchases.

How many Classes does Rune Slayer feature?

Rune Slayer features six playable Classes: the Striker, the Warrior, the Thief, the Priest, the Archer, and the Magician.

