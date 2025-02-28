Rune Slayer Vampiric Dragon Lord guide: How to defeat easily

Upon spawning in the world of Rune Slayer, you will stumble across a giant boss called the Vampiric Dragon Lord. Defeating this boss is necessary if you want to complete the tutorial area and get started on your adventures. Most players manage to beat the dragon after a series of failed attempts. However, the Roblox community has found a way to easily kill the Vampiric Dragon Lord.

In this guide, we have detailed one such method you can use to get past this boss and begin your journey properly. Also, keep scrolling to learn about the rewards dropped by the Vampiric Dragon Lord.

How to easily beat the Vampiric Dragon Lord in Rune Slayer

Before we move ahead, note that you will need a long-range build to beat the Vampiric Dragon Lord in this Roblox title. The Archer and Magician classes are two of the best options for this job. In case you don't have any of the two classes, we recommend wiping your current slot and starting a new playthrough.

Once you have created a new character, make sure to choose the Magician or Archer class. Then, pick the Magic Arrow ability for the Magician class and the Power Shot ability for the Archer class. After choosing said abilities, you are all set to beat the Vampiric Dragon Lord.

Get past the skeleton mobs to encounter the Vampiric Dragon Lord (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

Start the game so you spawn in the forest area with walls on both sides. From there, move to the left where you encounter three skeleton mobs one after another. Behind these mobs is the huge open land where the Vampiric Dragon Lord spawns. Once this boss's health bar appears on the screen, make sure to run back to the area where you spawned.

A stuck Vampiric Dragon Lord (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

During this process, the boss will try to follow you and eventually get stuck between the walls. Since some of these walls don't have enough gaps between them, the boss will inevitably get stuck at one point or another. When it happens, you can spam the Magic Arrow or Power Shot ability to reduce the Vampiric Dragon Lord's health bar to zero.

If the boss manages to free itself, run through the passage again and try to get it stuck again. Make sure you don't come in its sight or it will start attacking you.

Vampiric Dragon Lord rewards in Rune Slayer

Once you reduce the health bar of the Vampiric Dragon Lord by 70%, you will receive a Vampiric Ring. It is a piece of equipment that can be worn to receive a unique buff. So, whenever you wear a Vampiric Ring and hit your Weapon Art move (R key), you will receive an HP boost. Apart from this, you will also receive XP in abundance.

FAQs

What are the rewards for dropping the Vampiric Dragon Lord in Rune Slayer?

You will get a Vampiric Ring by defeating the Vampiric Dragon Lord boss.

What does the Vampiric Ring do in Rune Slayer?

The Vampiric Ring offers a health boost when you hit your Weapon Art move.

How do you hit a Weapon Art move in Rune Slayer?

You can use the Weapon Art move by pressing the R key on your PC.

