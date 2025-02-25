How to become a Beast Tamer in Rune Slayer

Nearly all Classes in Rune Slayer can tame a few non-threatening creatures, but the Beast Slayer specializes in domesticating massive beasts. This subclass is attained by following the Archer Class’ path, and upon mastering it, you can subdue and command a variety of animals. From bears and wolves to deer and other meek creatures, you can command them all as a Beast Tamer.
Let’s take a look at the process of acquiring this subclass and the animals you can tame as a Beast Tamer.
Becoming a Beast Tamer in Rune Slayer
Beast Tamer is a subclass of Archer, which makes it important to select the Class at the beginning of the playthrough. Alternatively, you can switch Classes each time you level up, allowing you to pick Archer by clicking the option on the top right. After that, you must raise your level to 30 to acquire the Beast Tamer subclass and unlock the Alpha Predator skill.
Taming creatures is fairly straightforward: simply equip the desired beast’s favorite food and feed it to them. Each animal has a chance to either accept or decline your proposition; if they accept it, you will have successfully tamed the beast.
How to tame all beasts
Currently, you can tame 13 unique beasts in the game. While not all of them require access to Beast Slayer, the most dangerous and useful creatures do.
Listed below are all 13 animals that can be tamed in the game, along with their favorite food:
- Alligator: Raw Serpent Meat
- Black Ooze Slime: Black Ooze Chunks
- Bear: Honey (Requires Beast Tamer)
- Beaver: Oak Logs
- Bee: Honey
- Boar: Raw Bass
- Deer: Apples
- Fairy / Golden Fairy: Tamed by touching them.
- Mudcrab: Black Bass (Requires Beast Tamer)
- Panther: Animal Heart (Requires Beast Tamer)
- Slime: Slime Chunks
- Spider: None; can be tamed with Beast Tamer
- Wolves: Raw Deer Meat
