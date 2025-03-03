How to get Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer: Fast methods and best locations

Rune Slayer allows players to tame a variety of creatures and use them for different purposes. While some of them can be used as mounts, other pets offer good boosts and perks that make them quite valuable. The Golden Fairy is one such creature; it gives you a 2x luck boost but can be incredibly hard to find.

Ad

Hence, this brief guide will highlight the best locations to find this creature and also explain how to tame it.

A brief guide to obtaining Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer

The Golden Fairy is even harder to spawn than the regular variant (Image via Roblox)

The Golden Fairy is one of the rarest creatures in the game, making it extremely challenging to locate and tame. Since a ton of players constantly keep farming for it, adding it to your collection will require a bit of luck and a whole lot of patience. Fortunately, it spawns in a couple of locations, which we've covered below.

Ad

Trending

The first location

This is the first location (Image via Roblox)

To reach this location, you must spawn at the starter town. Now, exit the town and keep heading straight until you reach the field with deer. Start climbing the hill in front of you until you reach the gap in the rocks. Check the image above for reference. Players generally camp this place since it has the most chances to spawn a Golden Fairy.

Ad

The second location

The second location (Image via Roblox)

For the second location, simply start climbing the rocks on the right side of the first location and keep moving up. You will eventually reach a flat area where Golden Fairies are known to spawn frequently. If you use the alt-account method, you can post one here and jump through servers to check out other locations and then return.

Ad

Other locations

The Golden Fairies sometimes spawn here too (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the two major locations known to spawn Golden Fairies, you can also find these creatures around the flat rock surface near the second location. While it is not confirmed that a fairy will pop up here, it is still better to keep an eye out rather than ignore the place.

Ad

Below, we have some other locations where Golden Fairies might spawn. Note that these locations have much lesser chances but are still worth checking out if you really want to obtain this pet:

Visit the Fairy Quest Giver and check behind his hut. It has been reported that Golden Fairies sometimes spawn there.

and check behind his hut. It has been reported that Golden Fairies sometimes spawn there. Visit the swamp area and take a look around. Golden Fairies might spawn near the area's entrance, but they are most likely to get picked off quickly since this is a busy location.

Ad

Also check: How to tame the Panther in Rune Slayer

How to tame a Golden Fairy and the best strategies to catch it

Check every couple of minutes to find the fairies (Image via Roblox)

While it is extremely hard to find a Golden Fairy, it is very easy to tame it. You only need to touch it to add it to your inventory. There is no need to feed it special food or items. Now, if you wish to farm for this creature, we have some recommendations that will come in handy:

Ad

Keep your focus on the three main spots. They are the prime locations and are often swarmed with players.

Keep checking the locations every few minutes. This will increase your chances of spotting the creature.

You can server-hop to check out the different spots. Players often use alt accounts to further increase their chances of getting a rare pet or item.

Also check: Rune Slayer Race Tier List

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Do you need to feed anything to tame a Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer?

Ad

No, you don't have to feed the creature anything to tame it.

How do you tame a Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer?

After spotting it, you just need to touch the creature to tame it.

Is Golden Fairy hard to find in Rune Slayer?

The Golden Fairy is one of the rarest creatures in the game and is very hard to find.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024