Rune Slayer Race tier list

Throughout your entire Rune Slayer journey, you will be facing off against difficult bosses and creatures lurking in the forest. These threats are found almost everywhere in the in-game world, and defeating them requires a proper character build. Having the perfect weapon and abilities are at the top of the list. However, an ideal build also includes choosing the best Race at the beginning of your playthrough.

Each Race offers certain stat buffs that can help you emerge victorious in a majority of scenarios. While the game has multiple Races, knowing which one to acquire is a rather difficult task. For that, here's the Race tier list in Rune Slayer that ranks all the options in a best-to-worst order.

Tier list of the Race in Rune Slayer

Pick the best race before starting your Rune Slayer journey (Image via Roblox)

In our tier list below, you will find all the Races ranked in different tiers starting from the S tier to the C tier. The ones mentioned in the S tier are the best options and can be chosen any day of the year. As the list goes down, you will find comparatively weaker Races in the A, B, and C tiers.

Tier Race S Dullahan A Elf B Half Golem, Slime, Ailuran C Human, Orc

As you can see in the above tier list, Dullahan is the best Race you can currently choose in this Roblox experience. It is fair to say that the Dullahan outperforms every other Race. It offers extra robustness, cold resistance, and the ability to restore health upon damaging enemies. On top of everything, it gives you the ability to take off your head and use it as a camera to analyze the situation.

For those who like a stealthy approach to defeating enemies, the Elf Race is what you need. It offers +3% speed, -10% cooldown period, and +10% stealth so you can avoid getting seen by hostile creatures.

With increased stealthiness and speed, you can easily do ranged attacks and reduce your enemy's health. Thankfully, Elves also has +10% more Mana, so you can use special abilities without worrying about emptying it.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Rune Slayer

Next, we have the Half Golem Race in the B tier that makes your body as solid as a rock. Hence, your body becomes robust, takes less damage, and can carry more weight than usual. On the downside, it decreases your movement speed a little, leaving you vulnerable to faster enemies like wolves, etc.

Slime is what most of the players aim for. However, it's not usually recommended due to its self-explosive nature. It gives you access to a Viscous Shock move that creates a huge slime shockwave at the expense of your HP. Using this move is not wise because if it misses, your sacrificed HP will go in vain.

Moreover, the Slime Race has -7.5% resistance to magic and fire, so you may want to avoid certain enemies. The only beneficial thing about the Slimes is that they are +25% immune to status effects.

Ailuran is a Race that blesses you with various buffs, but it doesn't include a damage boost. Being an Ailuran, you will receive the following buffs in this experience:

+8% speed boost

+10% fire resistance

+25% heat resistance

+25% cold resistance

+25% jump height

+15% fall damage reduction

The above buffs are surely great, but they work only conditionally. This means that you can still take damage from enemies who do magic or physical attacks.

At the bottom of the list, you will find the Human Race that gives the most basic buffs. You gain focus, Mana, and hunger efficiency while playing as a Human. Also, this Race allows you to deal more damage to the undead through its Ghoul Slayer passive. One of its other passives gives you a slight damage buff and protection when your health is under 50%.

Finally, at the bottom of our Rune Slayer Race tier list, you will find the Orc. While this Race is good, it's just not recommended when you have any of the above ones. As an Orc, you just receive +10% more base health, +15% hunger capacity, and +20% resistance to damage.

Also check: How to easily beat the Vampiric Beast in Rune Slayer

FAQs

What is the best Race in Rune Slayer?

Currently, the Dullahan is the best Race to pick in this experience.

What are the chances of obtaining the Dullahan Race in Ninja Time?

There is only a 2% chance that you will unlock the Dullahan Race in this title.

Can you reroll your Race for free in Rune Slayer?

Unfortunately, you can not reroll your Race for free in Rune Slayer.

