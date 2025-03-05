How to tame every mount in Rune Slayer

Traveling around Rune Slayer's map can be tedious owing to the distance between locations and the time it takes to travel from one point to another. However, you can tame creatures and ride some of them to help make the journey fast and fun. Not all of these beasts are easy to tame, with some requiring you to go through hoops before you can ride them.

This article provides a brief guide on how to tame the mounts and all the other pets in Rune Slayer.

A brief guide to taming mounts in Rune Slayer

Not every pet is mountable (Image via Roblox)

Almost every area in the game features creatures that you can tame. However, not all of them can be turned into mounts. Some require you to have the Beast Tamer subclass, while others will need you to feed them special items. Below, we have the complete list of mounts, the items you need to feed them, and all other information you should be aware of.

Pet Location How to tame Can you mount? Does it need the Beast Tamer subclass? Slime Wilderness Feed Slime Chunks Yes No Black Slime Caves Feed Black Ooze Chunks Yes No Bear Pinewood Thickets Feed Honey Yes Yes Deer Pinewood Thickets Feed Apples Yes No Wolf Pinewood Thickets Feed raw Deer meat Yes No Serpent Greatwood Forest Feed raw Salmon Yes Yes Boar Wilderness Feed raw Bass Yes No Panther Pinewood Thickets Feed Animal Hearts Yes Yes Alligator Greatwood Swamp Feed raw Serpent meat Yes Yes Fairy Greatwood Swamp Touch it to tame No No Golden Fairy Greatwood Swamp Touch it to tame No No Bee Pinewood Thickets Feed Honey No No Small Spider Goblin Caves Feed Mandrake Root Yes No Adult Spider Goblin Caves Feed Mandrake Root Yes Yes Mub Crab Greatwood Swamp Feed Black Bass Yes Yes Beaver Pinewood Thickets Feed Oak logs Yes No

As seen from the table, even the pets that aren't mountable will require you to go through extra steps if you wish to tame them. Fortunately, pets offer additional perks that make them worth obtaining.

How do you get the Beast Tamer subclass?

You must start with the Archer Class to get the Beast Tamer subclass (Image via Roblox)

The Beast Tamer subclass is reserved for the Archer Class in the game. Hence, if your character falls under any other class, you cannot obtain this subclass or tame beasts that have this requirement.

Here is how you can obtain this subclass in the game:

Pick Archer Class during character creation.

Keep grinding and reach level 30 with this class.

You will now get the option to pick a subclass. Pick Beast Tamer.

After you tame a pet, you can then summon it by pressing and holding T on the keyboard. To despawn the creature, simply press and hold T again. Note that you must also first get a Saddle if you wish to ride a mount. You can do this by talking to the level 20 NPC, who will provide you with this item.

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Can you mount all the pets in Rune Slayer?

No, you cannot mount every pet in the game.

Do you need the Beast Tamer subclass to tame pets in Rune Slayer?

No, you don't need this subclass for every pet. However, some of them can only be tamed if you have the Beast Tamer subclass.

What item is required to tame Panthers in Rune Slayer?

You must feed the Panther Animal Hearts to tame it.

