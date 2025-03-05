  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to tame every mount in Rune Slayer

How to tame every mount in Rune Slayer

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Mar 05, 2025 12:20 GMT
Rune Slayer
You can mount a variety of pets in Rune Slayer (Image via Roblox)

Traveling around Rune Slayer's map can be tedious owing to the distance between locations and the time it takes to travel from one point to another. However, you can tame creatures and ride some of them to help make the journey fast and fun. Not all of these beasts are easy to tame, with some requiring you to go through hoops before you can ride them.

Ad

This article provides a brief guide on how to tame the mounts and all the other pets in Rune Slayer.

A brief guide to taming mounts in Rune Slayer

Not every pet is mountable (Image via Roblox)
Not every pet is mountable (Image via Roblox)

Almost every area in the game features creatures that you can tame. However, not all of them can be turned into mounts. Some require you to have the Beast Tamer subclass, while others will need you to feed them special items. Below, we have the complete list of mounts, the items you need to feed them, and all other information you should be aware of.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pet

Location

How to tame

Can you mount?

Does it need the Beast Tamer subclass?

Slime

Wilderness

Feed Slime Chunks

Yes

No

Black Slime

Caves

Feed Black Ooze Chunks

Yes

No

Bear

Pinewood Thickets

Feed Honey

Yes

Yes

Deer

Pinewood Thickets

Feed Apples

Yes

No

Wolf

Pinewood Thickets

Feed raw Deer meat

Yes

No

Serpent

Greatwood Forest

Feed raw Salmon

Yes

Yes

Boar

Wilderness

Feed raw Bass

Yes

No

Panther

Pinewood Thickets

Feed Animal Hearts

Yes

Yes

Alligator

Greatwood Swamp

Feed raw Serpent meat

Yes

Yes

Fairy

Greatwood Swamp

Touch it to tame

No

No

Golden Fairy

Greatwood Swamp

Touch it to tame

No

No

Bee

Pinewood Thickets

Feed Honey

No

No

Small Spider

Goblin Caves

Feed Mandrake Root

Yes

No

Adult Spider

Goblin Caves

Feed Mandrake Root

Yes

Yes

Mub Crab

Greatwood Swamp

Feed Black Bass

Yes

Yes

Beaver

Pinewood Thickets

Feed Oak logs

Yes

No

Ad

As seen from the table, even the pets that aren't mountable will require you to go through extra steps if you wish to tame them. Fortunately, pets offer additional perks that make them worth obtaining.

Also check: How to get Golden Fairy in Rune Slayer

How do you get the Beast Tamer subclass?

You must start with the Archer Class to get the Beast Tamer subclass (Image via Roblox)
You must start with the Archer Class to get the Beast Tamer subclass (Image via Roblox)

The Beast Tamer subclass is reserved for the Archer Class in the game. Hence, if your character falls under any other class, you cannot obtain this subclass or tame beasts that have this requirement.

Ad

Here is how you can obtain this subclass in the game:

  • Pick Archer Class during character creation.
  • Keep grinding and reach level 30 with this class.
  • You will now get the option to pick a subclass. Pick Beast Tamer.

After you tame a pet, you can then summon it by pressing and holding T on the keyboard. To despawn the creature, simply press and hold T again. Note that you must also first get a Saddle if you wish to ride a mount. You can do this by talking to the level 20 NPC, who will provide you with this item.

Ad

Also check: Fisch Whale Migration Event Guide

FAQs about Rune Slayer

Can you mount all the pets in Rune Slayer?

No, you cannot mount every pet in the game.

Do you need the Beast Tamer subclass to tame pets in Rune Slayer?

No, you don't need this subclass for every pet. However, some of them can only be tamed if you have the Beast Tamer subclass.

What item is required to tame Panthers in Rune Slayer?

You must feed the Panther Animal Hearts to tame it.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी