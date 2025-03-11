Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid guide

Pet Simulator 99's latest update featured a brand-new raid, called the Lucky Raid, with both fresh and old gameplay mechanics. While the task of opening eggs to get new pets remains the same, this raid offers a couple of exciting things that you should be aware of. This is important since these features can be slightly confusing, especially if this is your first raid in the game.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will cover all the important things related to the Lucky Raid that you should know.

A brief guide to the Lucky Raid in Pet Simulator 99

Enter the door to join the raid (Image via Roblox)

The Lucky Raid is slightly different from the other raids in Pet Simulator 99. Not only do you need to constantly keep increasing your level by gaining XP, but you can also create a solo raid lobby to enjoy some alone time without having to worry about sharing the rewards. To begin, enter the "Raid for Titan" portal.

Stand here to break the breakables and gain XP (Image via Roblox)

This will take you to a new map where you will find the main lobby with a big platform in the middle. This is where all the action happens. You must step on the platform and your pets will immediately start attacking the breakables. Breaking them will give you XP that will raise your level. You can track your level by watching the bar on the right.

You can use the orbs to upgrade different stats (Image via Roblox)

Gaining a new level will give you Upgrade Orbs. To use this item, head over to the Lucky Raid Upgrades machine near the edge of the map. Interact with it to open a new window, where you can spend these orbs to upgrade a variety of things, like your pet slots, the attack speed of your pets, your chances of getting better rewards, and more.

At the other end of the map, you will see an array of portals. You can interact with one of them to create your own Lucky Raid. When setting it up, you can choose if you wish to head in solo, with friends, or open it up for everybody. You can also set the difficulty of your raid. Note that the more difficult the raid, the better rewards you will obtain in Pet Simulator 99.

You can enter one of the portals to start your raid (Image via Roblox)

Before you head in, we highly recommend grinding on the platform outside and raising your level. Afterward, use the Upgrade Orbs to upgrade different stats that will come in handy when you enter the raid. Now, while grinding, you will receive an item that looks like a clover leaf. You can convert 10 of them into a gift pack, which you can open to get various rewards.

You can open the pack to obtain rewards (Image via Roblox)

You also have a chance to obtain a Leprechaun key that will help you open a specific chest at the end of the raid. You will find this machine right beside the upgrade one. The other mechanic that you should use is the Eggs. You can purchase and hatch eggs from the dispenser near the platform. You can purchase eggs using the event coins that you gain by breaking the breakables.

Breaking all the breakables will unlock the next room (Image via Roblox)

After you've reached a high-enough level, it is time to create a Lucky Raid and head inside. The process to complete the raid is simple — you must break all the breakables in the room to unlock the next one. The difficulty of each room varies in Pet Simulator 99. At the end, you will get to open chests and hatch more powerful eggs.

Tips and tricks that will help you out

The more difficult your raid, the better rewards you will get (Image via Roblox)

While the Pet Simulator 99 event is quite straightforward, there are some little things you can do to make things easier for yourself. Below are some tips and tricks that will come in handy.

Keep grinding in the main lobby to increase your level. You can simply leave your character there and come back once you have a high-enough level.

Use the Upgrade Orbs carefully. Only upgrade the stats that truly matter. This includes the number of pet slots, their strength, and your luck to get the best chests.

Hatch eggs in the main lobby to get powerful pets. This is especially helpful if you're new and lack powerful pets in your inventory.

Don't set the Raid's difficulty very high if you're underleveled and underpowered. This will make things extremely difficult once you're inside.

You can leave the raid open to let other players join and help you out.

As previously mentioned, a higher difficulty raid will give you better rewards. Hence, when you're ready, raise your level and jump into these raids to get better chests and loot.

FAQs about Pet Simulator 99

How do you gain XP in Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid?

You gain XP by breaking the breakables.

How do you upgrade stats in Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raid?

You can upgrade the stats with the Upgrade Orbs that you get by raising your level.

Can you complete Pet Simulator 99 Lucky Raids solo?

Yes, you can complete them solo.

