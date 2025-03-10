How to get Age Up Potion in Adopt Me

Raising your pets in Adopt Me is a long and interesting process. You must first hatch the egg to obtain a pet and then carefully complete a variety of tasks to gradually raise them. However, the Age Up Potion allows you to skip this process and directly jump ahead by several steps. However, many are unaware of how to acquire this incredible item.

So, this article will offer a brief guide on how you can obtain the Age Up Potion and use it.

Everything you must know about the Age Up Potion in Adopt Me

You can feed the potion to skip some of the tasks (Image via Adopt Me Wiki)

The Age Up Potion was featured in one of the updates that rolled out on July 13, 2023. It allows you to automatically age your pet by 30 tasks. However, there are only a handful of ways to obtain this item. The first one is to keep raising your pet's Friendship level, as you will receive an Age Up Potion once you unlock the new bar.

The next way is by placing a Campfire Cookie or a Burnt Bites Bait into your Box Lure. You can also place them in the Cozy Home Lure. This will give you a 12.5% chance of getting the potion from the Campfire Cookie and 10% from the Burnt Bites Bait.

Previously, you could obtain this item from the 2023 and 2024 Advent Calendars as well as from the Pny, Sunshine, and Galactic Pass. You could also get it via the 2024 Halloween Event. Since the potion is a non-tradable item, you cannot get it from another player.

How to use the Age Up Potion

You must hatch the egg before using the potion (Image via Roblox)

After obtaining the potion, you must open your inventory and select it. The game will send a popup message asking if you wish to feed the potion to instantly age your pet. Once you select Yes, you will be asked to pick a pet that you wish to age. Clicking on it will feed the Age Up Potion to said creature and age it by 30 tasks.

Note that you cannot feed the potion to eggs or a pet that has reached maximum age. It serves as a shortcut that most players use to age their valuable and high-rarity pets in-game.

FAQs about Adopt Me

Can you trade the Age Up Potion in Adopt Me?

No, you cannot trade this potion.

How many tasks does the Age Up Potion skip in Adopt Me?

Feeding the potion skips 30 tasks.

Can you feed the Age Up Potion to an egg?

No, you cannot use the potion with an egg.

