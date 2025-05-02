Project Egoist Styles tier list

Project Egoist is a Blue Lock-themed Roblox experience where you get to showcase your skills and compete against others. Similar to other titles, the game features various Styles that can be used to gain an upper hand over other players. However, not every Style is equally useful.
This article offers a tier list of all the available Styles that will make picking the best one an easy task.
Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
The tier list for Project Egoist Styles
Before moving on, note that the tier list is divided into S, A, and B tiers. This is mainly because there aren't enough Styles in the game currently.
Next, we have a couple of pros and cons of each Style and why they fall under the tiers they have been assigned.
1) Sae
Pros:
- Offers the best overall skills.
- The Curve Shot ability makes the Style extremely deadly.
- Has good moves to counterattack.
Cons:
- Lacks power compared to the other S-tier Style.
2) Kaiser
Pros:
- Offers skills that are very hard to block in matches.
- Offers a movement skill called Blitz that has a very long range.
- It is one of the best styles if you play as an attacker.
Cons:
- It is not the best pick for defenders or midfielders. It also performs poorly as a goalkeeper.
3) Isagi
Pros:
- Offers some movement skills, allowing you to quickly navigate the ground.
- The Style has a skill that lets you automatically steal the ball.
- It is a balanced Style suitable for both offensive and defensive roles.
Cons:
- Some of its skills can be easily blocked.
- Most of its skills are underpowered.
4) Nagi
Pros:
- It's Fake Volley is a great skill to use against others.
Cons:
- Doesn't have any good non-awakened skills.
- Lacks overall power and usefulness.
How to reroll and get new Styles
To obtain a new Style in the game, click on the Gacha icon at the bottom of the screen. This will open a new window where you must then click on the Buy option. This requires you to spend ¥500. Note that getting a Style is random, so you don't have much control over what you might obtain.
Now, if you wish to switch your current Style, click on Inventory and then go to the Styles tab. Next, click on the Style you wish to use.
FAQs about Project Egoist
How much does it cost to spin for a new Style in Project Egoist?
You must spend ¥500 to obtain a new Style.
Can you pick which Style you want in Project Egoist?
No, you cannot pick a single Style. You are randomly given one when you spin.
Is each Style suited for different roles in Project Egoist?
Yes, the Styles are divided into different roles. So, some are better attackers while others are suited for defensive play.
