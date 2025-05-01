Project Egoist codes (May 2025)

Project Egoist codes offer free cash to help you customize your virtual avatar. In this competitive Roblox experience, you earn Yen based on your performance on the field and the game's outcome. The in-game currency can be used to purchase Styles that grant access to better skills. However, your initial attempts to get the rarest items from the gacha could go fruitless.

Thanks to the latest codes, you can get Yen instantly for making more purchases in Project Egoist. Even beginners can gain an early advantage because redeeming them requires no specific level.

Active Project Egoist codes

Below is the list of working codes for Project Egoist. Make sure to join the Cool group for big cool people Roblox group to redeem them.

List of active codes in Project Egoist Code Rewards 1MVISITS 10,000 Yen 10kActive 20,000 Yen (Expires on May 2, 2025) 20kLikes 10,000 Yen (Expires on May 2, 2025) 10kLikes 10,000 Yen (Expires on May 2, 2025) ThanksFor10kFollowEvent 2500 Yen ThanksFor5kFollowEvent 2500 Yen ProjectEgoistRelease 3000 Yen ProjectEgoist 1000 Yen

Expired Project Egoist codes

As of this writing, there are no inactive codes in the game. Some are bound to expire soon, so redeem them while they are still active.

How to redeem Roblox Project Egoist codes

Get a decent amount of Yen by redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

As aforementioned, joining the developer's Roblox group is mandatory for using codes. Drop into the group and then follow these steps to claim the freebies:

Open Project Egoist on Roblox.

Tap the Codes tab on the left side of the screen.

Enter a valid code in the "Redeem here!" text box.

Click the Redeem button to receive rewards.

Project Egoist codes and their importance

The Gacha menu in Project Egoist (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for Project Egoist offer Yen — the chief currency in the game. You can use the cash to buy Styles, Titles, Emotes, MVP Animations, and Goal Effects after clicking the Gacha tab on the screen. Prioritize unlocking the rarest Styles because they have a direct impact on your in-game skills when compared to the rest of the provided features.

Project Egoist code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Project Egoist (Image via Roblox)

Maintaining the letter casing for each Project Egoist code is vital for claiming rewards. Due to them being case-sensitive, any change in the lowercase and uppercase letters can result in an error. Other common reasons for a failed redemption attempt include typos and extra spaces. To redeem codes without any hassle, consider copying and pasting codes instead of typing them.

Where to find new Project Egoist codes

Apart from the official Roblox group, you can find the latest codes for this game in the Project Egoist Discord server. It has a dedicated "codes" channel for your convenience. By joining the Discord community, you can also be updated on game-related developments, get sneak peeks, and participate in game polls.

FAQs on Project Egoist codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Project Egoist?

1MVISITS is the newest code for this Roblox soccer game. Redeem it to get 10,000 Yen in your account.

How many times can a Project Egoist promo code be redeemed?

A single active code can be redeemed only once by an account. If players try to use it twice, an error is displayed above the redemption menu.

When are new codes for Project Egoist released?

The developer drops new freebies to celebrate special occasions, such as the release of updates and the completion of milestones.

