How to get Gold Plants in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden allows players to start their own farm and plant various crops to yield fruits, flowers, and vegetables. While you will mostly get these crops in their original forms, sometimes, the game puts special mutations on them. One of them is the Golden mutation that gives you the Gold Plants. However, obtaining these can be a slight challenge.
Hence, this article offers a quick guide on yielding the golden crop in the game and selling it to make more money.
A brief guide about the Gold Plants in Grow a Garden
Obtaining a Golden Plant or a golden crop in the game is completely based on luck. There is currently no clear way to increase the spawn rate of these special plants. However, there are a couple of things you can do to increase your chances of spawning a Golden Plant.
First, you can plant crops like tomatoes, blueberries, watermelons, and pumpkins that yield crops quickly. To purchase the seeds to plant these crops, either visit the seed store manually or click on the Seed icon at the top of the screen. Interact with the seller NPC and check if these seeds are in stock.
If they are, you can purchase them, return to your garden, plant the seeds, and wait for them to grow. Now, obtaining a golden crop will take some time. Once this plant spawns, you will see light shining near that plant, and soon, a golden-colored fruit/vegetable will grow on that plant.
Now, there is a plant species called "Golden Plants" that you can sometimes obtain while planting the seeds. These are very rare and tough to get since you need the Super Seed for them to spawn. The only way to obtain this item is by daily login through the in-game shop or by completing the daily quests.
Note that you still won't have a 100% chance of getting a Super Seed through these methods. Hence, you must keep grinding and checking the store to see if it offers the special seed. Furthermore, you can use the Godly, Master, or Advanced sprinklers to increase your chances of growing a Golden Plant.
Why you might want the golden plant/fruit
The developers added the Easter event to the game in a recent update, which featured the Easter Shop. However, you had to offer the NPC 30 kg worth of Golden Plants to unlock the shop and access the contents. While the shop and the quest are no longer available, the use of the Golden Plants is still there.
Plants and crops with the golden or any other mutation sell for a lot, which will help you build a fortune and purchase useful gear and seeds from the shop. Hence, you should always keep your eyes open and harvest crops that yield a mutated fruit.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Do you need Golden Plants for the Grow a Garden Easter event?
Yes, you need golden plants and fruits to unlock the Easter Shop.
Do only specific plants give golden fruits in Grow a Garden?
No, you can get golden fruits from any plant.
Does using the Godly Sprinkler increase your chance of getting a Golden Plant in Grow a Garden?
Yes, using the sprinkler increases your chances.
