Grow a Garden Weather Events guide

Grow a Garden includes a server-wide event system called Weather Events that activates randomly and applies bonuses to your crops. These bonuses add value to the harvest you produce, making them quite sought-after by players. Hence, knowing how they function is important so as to leverage them the moment they begin.

Here’s a quick guide on Weather Events and how they can help you develop your garden more efficiently.

How Weather Events work in Grow a Garden

The Rain Weather Event (Image via Roblox)

Weather Events are server-wide triggers that activate randomly, making them unpredictable occurrences. These events apply bonuses to every plant on all gardens on the server, effectively making them a grace period for every player. Currently, the only Weather Event in the game is Rain, which increases the rate of plant growth across the board.

In addition to speeding up the growth of your garden plants, Rain applies the Wet mutation to your harvest. This makes your produce drip water and increases its value by a small amount. Since it only lasts a few minutes at a time, we recommend stocking up on fast-growing crops like carrots to blitz through their growth phase. You will be able to harvest dozens of crops within this short span, allowing you to earn a lot of money with very little effort.

Note that Weather Events cannot be triggered manually, making them a completely random occurrence as of this writing. This could change in the future, which may add weather-altering items that let you activate climate-altering effects at will. The same applies to the variety of weather, which may be diversified in future updates.

About Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This experience is about planting seeds, nurturing them into full-grown plants, and selling the harvest for Cash. The Cash you receive can be reinvested into additional seeds or Gear to help you make your garden lush. As you continue to earn more money, you will be able to buy rare and expensive types of seeds with which you can acquire more wealth.

The crops you harvest have a chance to yield mutated versions of themselves, which fetch a higher price at the Merchant’s. These variants activate randomly, making them a surprise that grants you additional funds to spend. You can have an effect on the frequency of mutation using Sprinklers that can be bought using in-game Cash.

Aim to be the greatest and richest gardener in the world by unlocking some of the most exotic crops to plant in your grassy patch.

FAQs

What are Weather Events in Grow a Garden?

Weather Events are randomly occurring weather changes that apply a bonus effect to all crops on the server.

Can Weather Events be triggered manually in Grow a Garden?

As of this writing, players cannot influence Weather Events in any way.

Is Grow a Garden available for free?

Yes, the experience is available for free and requires no Robux investment to play.

