All Lobster locations in Fisch

Fisch's Lobster update has introduced a ton of content to the Roblox experience. Players can explore new locations or try out Utility Boats. They can also attempt to acquire new fishing boats or use nets to collect schools of fish. However, the most interesting parts of the patch are the Lobsters and the Lobster fishing minigame, which allows players to add the creature to their inventory.
Ad
It is important to note that Lobsters only spawn in specific locations in the game. This article provides a comprehensive guide on where to find them all.
Where to find all the Lobsters in Fisch
Currently, there are 14 Lobsters that you can catch in Fisch. However, unlike the regular fishing minigame, which requires fishing rods, Lobsters can only be caught using Utility Boats and the Lobster Cage. Additionally, they appear only in certain locations, making it difficult to find them all. It is also worth noting that these fishing spots are located in both the first and second seas.
Ad
Trending
Lobsters in the first sea
Name
Coordinates
Lobster Cage recommended
Roslit Ray Lobster
-1417, 131, 1132
Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Old, Rusted, and Cursed
Shiny Sunstone Lobster
-1222, 131, -423
Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Old, Rusted, and Cursed
Terrapin Lobster
905, 131, -885
Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed
Scalloped Spiny Lobster
132, 131, 1197
Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed
Snowcap Lobster
2300, 131, 1739
Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed
Langoustine
-334, 131, 345
Obsidian and Cursed
Ancient Lobster
4795, 135, 121
Obsidian and Cursed
Ad
Lobsters in the second sea
Name
Coordinates
Lobster Cage recommended
Western Rock Lobster
-33, 78, -78
Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed
Lagoon Lobster
1541, 78, 1826
Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed
Rock Lobster
2229, 78, -34
Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed
As mentioned earlier, you need the Lobster Cage and a Utility Boat to catch Lobsters. Once you get these items, head to one of the coordinates above and drop the cage into the water. This action triggers a timer that must be waited out before successfully capturing a Lobster. The amount of time needed depends on the quality of the cage, making an upgraded one a good investment.
Ad
While the cage is submerged, you can use the time to catch additional fish or simply wait for the timer to expire. Rotating between different locations allows you to capture all species and complete the bestiary.
Yes, you can find at least seven Lobsters in the first sea.
Can you catch Lobsters with a fishing rod in Fisch?
Ad
No, you cannot catch the newly added Lobsters with a fishing rod.
Can you instantly catch a Lobster in Fisch?
No, you must wait for the timer to hit zero before you can catch the Lobsters.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Swastik Sharma
After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.
Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.
The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.
When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.