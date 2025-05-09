  • home icon
  All Lobster locations in Fisch

All Lobster locations in Fisch

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 09, 2025 06:23 GMT
Fisch
Lobsters spawn in specific locations across Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Fisch's Lobster update has introduced a ton of content to the Roblox experience. Players can explore new locations or try out Utility Boats. They can also attempt to acquire new fishing boats or use nets to collect schools of fish. However, the most interesting parts of the patch are the Lobsters and the Lobster fishing minigame, which allows players to add the creature to their inventory.

It is important to note that Lobsters only spawn in specific locations in the game. This article provides a comprehensive guide on where to find them all.

Where to find all the Lobsters in Fisch

You must get a Utility Boat to catch Lobsters (Image via Roblox)
You must get a Utility Boat to catch Lobsters (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 14 Lobsters that you can catch in Fisch. However, unlike the regular fishing minigame, which requires fishing rods, Lobsters can only be caught using Utility Boats and the Lobster Cage. Additionally, they appear only in certain locations, making it difficult to find them all. It is also worth noting that these fishing spots are located in both the first and second seas.

Lobsters in the first sea

Name

Coordinates

Lobster Cage recommended

Roslit Ray Lobster

-1417, 131, 1132

Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Old, Rusted, and Cursed

Shiny Sunstone Lobster

-1222, 131, -423

Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Old, Rusted, and Cursed

Terrapin Lobster

905, 131, -885

Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed

Scalloped Spiny Lobster

132, 131, 1197

Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed

Snowcap Lobster

2300, 131, 1739

Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed

Langoustine

-334, 131, 345

Obsidian and Cursed

Ancient Lobster

4795, 135, 121

Obsidian and Cursed

Lobsters in the second sea

Name

Coordinates

Lobster Cage recommended

Western Rock Lobster

-33, 78, -78

Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed

Lagoon Lobster

1541, 78, 1826

Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed

Rock Lobster

2229, 78, -34

Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed

Slipper Lobster

1077, 78, 42

Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed

Waveborne Lobster

913, 78, 1237

Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed

Lobster King

Need to summon

Cursed

Studster

2274, 78, 1838

Obsidian and Cursed

How to catch Lobsters in the game

Better cages need less time to catch Lobsters (Image via Roblox)
Better cages need less time to catch Lobsters (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you need the Lobster Cage and a Utility Boat to catch Lobsters. Once you get these items, head to one of the coordinates above and drop the cage into the water. This action triggers a timer that must be waited out before successfully capturing a Lobster. The amount of time needed depends on the quality of the cage, making an upgraded one a good investment.

While the cage is submerged, you can use the time to catch additional fish or simply wait for the timer to expire. Rotating between different locations allows you to capture all species and complete the bestiary.

FAQs about Fisch

Are there Lobsters in the first sea in Fisch?

Yes, you can find at least seven Lobsters in the first sea.

Can you catch Lobsters with a fishing rod in Fisch?

No, you cannot catch the newly added Lobsters with a fishing rod.

Can you instantly catch a Lobster in Fisch?

No, you must wait for the timer to hit zero before you can catch the Lobsters.

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
