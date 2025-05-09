All Lobster locations in Fisch

Fisch's Lobster update has introduced a ton of content to the Roblox experience. Players can explore new locations or try out Utility Boats. They can also attempt to acquire new fishing boats or use nets to collect schools of fish. However, the most interesting parts of the patch are the Lobsters and the Lobster fishing minigame, which allows players to add the creature to their inventory.

It is important to note that Lobsters only spawn in specific locations in the game. This article provides a comprehensive guide on where to find them all.

Where to find all the Lobsters in Fisch

You must get a Utility Boat to catch Lobsters (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 14 Lobsters that you can catch in Fisch. However, unlike the regular fishing minigame, which requires fishing rods, Lobsters can only be caught using Utility Boats and the Lobster Cage. Additionally, they appear only in certain locations, making it difficult to find them all. It is also worth noting that these fishing spots are located in both the first and second seas.

Lobsters in the first sea

Name Coordinates Lobster Cage recommended Roslit Ray Lobster -1417, 131, 1132 Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Old, Rusted, and Cursed Shiny Sunstone Lobster -1222, 131, -423 Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Old, Rusted, and Cursed Terrapin Lobster 905, 131, -885 Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed Scalloped Spiny Lobster 132, 131, 1197 Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed Snowcap Lobster 2300, 131, 1739 Reinforced, Obsidian, Premium, Rusted, and Cursed Langoustine -334, 131, 345 Obsidian and Cursed Ancient Lobster 4795, 135, 121 Obsidian and Cursed

Lobsters in the second sea

Name Coordinates Lobster Cage recommended Western Rock Lobster -33, 78, -78 Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed Lagoon Lobster 1541, 78, 1826 Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed Rock Lobster 2229, 78, -34 Old, Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed Slipper Lobster 1077, 78, 42 Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed Waveborne Lobster 913, 78, 1237 Rusted, Reinforced, Premium, Obsidian, and Cursed Lobster King Need to summon Cursed Studster 2274, 78, 1838 Obsidian and Cursed

How to catch Lobsters in the game

Better cages need less time to catch Lobsters (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, you need the Lobster Cage and a Utility Boat to catch Lobsters. Once you get these items, head to one of the coordinates above and drop the cage into the water. This action triggers a timer that must be waited out before successfully capturing a Lobster. The amount of time needed depends on the quality of the cage, making an upgraded one a good investment.

While the cage is submerged, you can use the time to catch additional fish or simply wait for the timer to expire. Rotating between different locations allows you to capture all species and complete the bestiary.

FAQs about Fisch

Are there Lobsters in the first sea in Fisch?

Yes, you can find at least seven Lobsters in the first sea.

Can you catch Lobsters with a fishing rod in Fisch?

No, you cannot catch the newly added Lobsters with a fishing rod.

Can you instantly catch a Lobster in Fisch?

No, you must wait for the timer to hit zero before you can catch the Lobsters.

