Grow a Garden has a variety of crops that you can grow and harvest. Some of them, like the carrots, tomatoes, and strawberries, are very easy to acquire, mature, and harvest. However, other crops like the Mango are very challenging to obtain. This is mainly because of their rarity and insanely high demand that most players find it hard to obtain the seeds.

This article offers a brief guide on how to obtain the Mango Seed and plant it in your garden. It will also tell you how much money you can make by selling the fruit.

How to get the Mango Seed in Grow a Garden

You must wait for the seed to get stocked (Image via Roblox)

Mango is a Mythical crop in the game and one of the hardest to obtain. You can purchase it from Sam's Shop (Seed Store) for 100,000 Sheckles each and plant it in your garden. However, the Mango Seed has a mere 2% chance of being in the stock. This is an incredibly low chance, making it a scarce crop, especially for new players.

That said, staying patient and grinding to obtain the seed is worth the trouble since Mango is a multi-harvest crop. This means that the tree keeps producing fruits even after you harvest it once, allowing you to reap the profit. Each Mango fruit sells for around 6500 to 7000 Sheckles.

A Mango Tree can grow huge (Image via Roblox)

Since the tree produces quite a lot of fruit every time, you can make a significant profit by collecting and selling all of them. It gets even better if the fruits obtain good mutations like Shocked of the Frozen Mutation. This will increase the value of the fruit by a lot, allowing you to make a big chunk of money in one go.

Some pros and cons of planting a Mango Tree in your garden

Each Mango Tree sprouts several fruits at once (Image via Roblox)

Mango is a profitable crop that you must have in your garden. Similar to other crops in the game, it has several pros and cons that you should know of before obtaining the seed and planting it. These will help you make up your mind if you truly want to wait for the crop or focus on something else.

Pros

The fruits grow decently big, allowing you to sell them for a profit.

A single tree grows a lot of Mangoes at once.

A Moonlit mutated mango gives you five points, making it perfect for farming Lunar Points.

The Mango Tree generally grows relatively big, covering a good chunk of area.

Cons

Fruits regrow relatively slowly after a harvest.

Obtaining the seed is pretty tough.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Mangoes in Grow a Garden?

The fruit falls under the Mythical rarity.

How much does a Mango Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

The seed costs 100,000 Sheckles.

Is Mango a multi-harvest crop in Grow a Garden?

Yes, it is a multi-harvest crop.

