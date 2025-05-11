How to get Moonlit Fruit in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden's Lunar Glow update features a brand-new event that offers amazing rewards. However, there is a slight catch if you wish to complete it and reap all the rewards. The event requires you to obtain and offer Moonlit Fruits to the Wise Owl, who sits in the event area. However, some players might not know how to get this item.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide to help you know everything about the Moonlit Fruit.

A brief guide to obtaining Moonlit Fruits in Grow a Garden

Moonlit Fruits turn extremely dark (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining the Moonlit Fruit is mostly based on luck since plants sprout a crop with this mutation randomly. However, this process only triggers at night, so you must wait for nighttime to come. This is a new time period added with the recent Lunar Glow update. Fruits with the Moonlit Mutation turn dark and become the Moonlit Fruit.

Ad

Trending

This mutation also doubles their sale value, making it profitable to collect them. However, the main use of the Moonlit Fruits is to obtain Lunar Points. This is directly related to the Lunar Glow event that you can check out by interacting with the big owl in the middle of the map. It will ask you to give it Moonlit Fruits and offer Lunar Points as a reward.

Offer Moonlit Fruits to the big owl (Image via Roblox)

Collecting Lunar Points will unlock various rewards you can check by talking to the smaller owl. It is also worth noting that different rarity Moonlit Fruits offer various amounts of points. Below are complete details about this:

Ad

Common: 1 point

1 point Uncommon: 2 points

2 points Rare: 3 points

3 points Legendary: 4 points

4 points Mythical: 5 points

5 points Divine: 6 points

This means you should focus on planting crops that offer high rarity yields, so that you can complete the Lunar Glow event quickly. This is because you just collect 530 Lunar Points to get all the rewards in the event.

Also check: The complete Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event guide

Is there a way to grow Moonlit Fruits quickly?

Use the Night Staff to get Moonlit Fruits (Image via Roblox)

While there is no regular way to obtain Moonlit Fruits quickly, the developer has added a unique item that will come in handy. You can use the Night Staff, obtained as a reward from the Lunar Glow event, and plant it in your garden. The staff guarantees you six Moonlit Fruits at the end of the night.

Ad

Apart from this, we recommend planting crops that grow quickly and yield fruits quickly. This includes tomatoes, strawberries, and blueberries. You can keep harvesting them until you get plenty of Moonlit Fruits in your inventory.

Also check: Grow a Garden all Night Egg Pets

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which item guarantees that you get Moonlit Fruits in Grow a Garden?

Planting a Night Staff in your garden will give you guaranteed six Moonlit Fruits.

Ad

Are Moonlit Fruits special in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Moonlit Fruits sell for twice the original value.

How many Lunar Points are required to get the first Night Staff in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Night Staff after collecting 40 Lunar Points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024