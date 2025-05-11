How to get Moonlit Fruit in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden's Lunar Glow update features a brand-new event that offers amazing rewards. However, there is a slight catch if you wish to complete it and reap all the rewards. The event requires you to obtain and offer Moonlit Fruits to the Wise Owl, who sits in the event area. However, some players might not know how to get this item.
Hence, this article offers a brief guide to help you know everything about the Moonlit Fruit.
A brief guide to obtaining Moonlit Fruits in Grow a Garden
Obtaining the Moonlit Fruit is mostly based on luck since plants sprout a crop with this mutation randomly. However, this process only triggers at night, so you must wait for nighttime to come. This is a new time period added with the recent Lunar Glow update. Fruits with the Moonlit Mutation turn dark and become the Moonlit Fruit.
This mutation also doubles their sale value, making it profitable to collect them. However, the main use of the Moonlit Fruits is to obtain Lunar Points. This is directly related to the Lunar Glow event that you can check out by interacting with the big owl in the middle of the map. It will ask you to give it Moonlit Fruits and offer Lunar Points as a reward.
Collecting Lunar Points will unlock various rewards you can check by talking to the smaller owl. It is also worth noting that different rarity Moonlit Fruits offer various amounts of points. Below are complete details about this:
- Common: 1 point
- Uncommon: 2 points
- Rare: 3 points
- Legendary: 4 points
- Mythical: 5 points
- Divine: 6 points
This means you should focus on planting crops that offer high rarity yields, so that you can complete the Lunar Glow event quickly. This is because you just collect 530 Lunar Points to get all the rewards in the event.
Also check: The complete Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event guide
Is there a way to grow Moonlit Fruits quickly?
While there is no regular way to obtain Moonlit Fruits quickly, the developer has added a unique item that will come in handy. You can use the Night Staff, obtained as a reward from the Lunar Glow event, and plant it in your garden. The staff guarantees you six Moonlit Fruits at the end of the night.
Apart from this, we recommend planting crops that grow quickly and yield fruits quickly. This includes tomatoes, strawberries, and blueberries. You can keep harvesting them until you get plenty of Moonlit Fruits in your inventory.
Also check: Grow a Garden all Night Egg Pets
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Which item guarantees that you get Moonlit Fruits in Grow a Garden?
Planting a Night Staff in your garden will give you guaranteed six Moonlit Fruits.
Are Moonlit Fruits special in Grow a Garden?
Yes, Moonlit Fruits sell for twice the original value.
How many Lunar Points are required to get the first Night Staff in Grow a Garden?
You can get a Night Staff after collecting 40 Lunar Points.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024