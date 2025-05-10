Grow a Garden Lunar Glow update patch notes

Grow a Garden has rolled out the new Lunar Glow update, featuring a variety of new things, including the Lunar Event, as well as numerous QoL changes. The update has also added new pets, crops, and the Moonlit Mutation, which will allow players to make more money and diversify their garden.

This article offers the complete patch notes of the Grow a Garden update, where you can check out all the big and small details.

The complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Lunar Glow update

The Lunar Event is the main focus of the update (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, the main focus of the Grow a Garden update is the Lunar Event, where you must interact with the big wise owl in the middle of the area and feed it special crops. Doing so will give you the Lunar Points that unlock various rewards. You will find all the details below.

Lunar Glow Quest

The Lunar Glow quest has a series of tasks that you must complete. You can interact with the own to begin the event and start feeding it the mutated crops to gain points. The developer describes the event as such:

"Bring fruit to the wise Owl under the moonlight! Feed him special fruit to earn Lunar Points, which can be spent on unique Lunar rewards. Complete his requests, gather points, & claim! After full completion they reset & can be repeated."

Free upgrades

Unlock up to 5 extra pet equip slots! (Can be found at Pet Salesman)

Unlock up to 5 extra egg equip slots! (Can be found at Pet Salesman)

Event

Night: The moon glows & the night hums..

The moon glows & the night hums.. Moonlit Mutation: Obtained during the Night event, the 'Moonlit' mutation gives a 2x multi.

Pets

Racoon

Night Owl

Echo Frog

+5 more new pets

Crops

Cacao

Moonglow

Moon Blossom

Moonflower

Starfruit

Mint

Glowshroom

New items

Favorite Tool, Favorite your fruit so they don't get harvested when auto collecting!

Recall Wrench, Teleport to the Gear shop with ease!

Night Staff, Help attract Moonlit mutation during the Night event.

Night Seed Pack, 6 possible new lunar seeds inside!

Night Egg, 6 possible new lunar pets inside!

Fixes, Changes, and QOL

Added Codes - Found in the settings menu at the bottom.

- Found in the settings menu at the bottom. Fixed the Gold & Rainbow mango trees not having the capability to spawn Gold/Rainbow fruit.

Fixed Gold & Rainbow mangos not being harvestable.

Changed the max backpack size based on fruits instead of total items.

Improved daytime skybox.

Added settings menu

Added some new music

Added outline when hovering over fruit

Fixed various issues with the pepper

Various other bug fixes.

