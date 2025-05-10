  • home icon
Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 10, 2025 18:23 GMT
Grow a Garden
The Lunar Glow event is live in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event has officially begun, featuring a variety of new rewards for players to unlock and collect. However, the event might be slightly confusing, especially for new players who are unaware of all the gameplay mechanics. This means they could end up wasting precious time, rather than grinding the event.

Hence, this article offers a brief yet comprehensive guide that will help you understand and complete the Lunar Glow event in the game.

Everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event

Talk to the big owl to start the event (Image via Roblox)
Talk to the big owl to start the event (Image via Roblox)

Once you log into the game, you will find new creatures in the centre of the map instead of the huge Venus Flytrap. Approaching the area will introduce you to a big owl called the Wise Owl and a smaller owl right beside it. You must talk to the Wise Owl to start the event, as it will ask you to give it Moonlit Fruits, which are basically plants with the Moonlit Mutation.

The Moonlit Mutation arrived with the Lunar Glow Update of the game. Giving these plants to the Wise Owl will give you Lunar Points that are used to unlock different rewards in the event. Note that crops with the Moonlit Mutation also sell for twice their original value, making it even more valuable.

Give the Moonlit Fruit to the Wise Owl to get Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)
Give the Moonlit Fruit to the Wise Owl to get Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)

Next, you must talk to the smaller owl, who will open the event window where you can check your progress. The Lunar Points you collected will unlock different rewards and help you complete the event. Click on the Reward Track option on the event window to check your progress and collect the rewards.

It is also worth noting that the rarity of your plants affects the number of Lunar Points you obtain. The following is the complete list that you might want to check out:

  • Common - 1 point
  • Uncommon - 2 points
  • Rare - 3 points
  • Legendary - 4 points
  • Mythical - 5 points
  • Divine - 6 points

List of all the Lunar Glow event rewards

You unlock rewards as you collect Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)
You unlock rewards as you collect Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to get the Lunar Points and what they are used for, it is time to know about everything that you can obtain from the Lunar Glow event. It is worth noting that you must collect 520 points to get all the rewards.

Below, we have the complete list of rewards that the Lunar Glow event offers:

Reward

Points required

Hedgehog

10 points

Night Seed Pack

20 points

Night Staff

40 points

x2 Night Pet Eggs

70 points

Night Staff

110 points

x3 Night Seed Pack

130 points

Kiwi

150 points

x2 Night Pet Eggs

200 points

Night Seed Pack

210 points

x2 Night Pet Eggs

230 points

Night Staff

240 points

Night Seed Pack

250 points

x2 Night Pet Eggs

280 points

x3 Night Pet Eggs

310 points

Night Seed Pack

340 points

Night Staff

350 points

x5 Night Seed Pack

380 points

x5 Night Pet Eggs

420 points

Owl

520 points

The Night Eggs are quite useful since you can hatch unique pets like the Hedgehog and Night Owl from them. These pets offer good passives, helping your garden to make better yields. The Night Seed Pack gives you seven seeds that you can plant in your garden.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How do you get Lunar Points in Grow a Garden?

You get Lunar Points by giving the Wise Owl Monlit Fruits.

When do Moonlit Fruits grow in Grow a Garden?

Fruits with this mutation grow at night.

How many points do you need to get the Owl pet in Grow a Garden?

You must collect 520 Lunar Points to get this pet.

About the author
Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

Twitter icon

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

