Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event has officially begun, featuring a variety of new rewards for players to unlock and collect. However, the event might be slightly confusing, especially for new players who are unaware of all the gameplay mechanics. This means they could end up wasting precious time, rather than grinding the event.
Hence, this article offers a brief yet comprehensive guide that will help you understand and complete the Lunar Glow event in the game.
Everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event
Once you log into the game, you will find new creatures in the centre of the map instead of the huge Venus Flytrap. Approaching the area will introduce you to a big owl called the Wise Owl and a smaller owl right beside it. You must talk to the Wise Owl to start the event, as it will ask you to give it Moonlit Fruits, which are basically plants with the Moonlit Mutation.
The Moonlit Mutation arrived with the Lunar Glow Update of the game. Giving these plants to the Wise Owl will give you Lunar Points that are used to unlock different rewards in the event. Note that crops with the Moonlit Mutation also sell for twice their original value, making it even more valuable.
Next, you must talk to the smaller owl, who will open the event window where you can check your progress. The Lunar Points you collected will unlock different rewards and help you complete the event. Click on the Reward Track option on the event window to check your progress and collect the rewards.
It is also worth noting that the rarity of your plants affects the number of Lunar Points you obtain. The following is the complete list that you might want to check out:
- Common - 1 point
- Uncommon - 2 points
- Rare - 3 points
- Legendary - 4 points
- Mythical - 5 points
- Divine - 6 points
Also check: How to get Gold Plants in Grow a Garden
List of all the Lunar Glow event rewards
Now that you know how to get the Lunar Points and what they are used for, it is time to know about everything that you can obtain from the Lunar Glow event. It is worth noting that you must collect 520 points to get all the rewards.
Below, we have the complete list of rewards that the Lunar Glow event offers:
The Night Eggs are quite useful since you can hatch unique pets like the Hedgehog and Night Owl from them. These pets offer good passives, helping your garden to make better yields. The Night Seed Pack gives you seven seeds that you can plant in your garden.
Also check: Grow a Garden weather events guide
FAQs about Grow a Garden
How do you get Lunar Points in Grow a Garden?
You get Lunar Points by giving the Wise Owl Monlit Fruits.
When do Moonlit Fruits grow in Grow a Garden?
Fruits with this mutation grow at night.
How many points do you need to get the Owl pet in Grow a Garden?
You must collect 520 Lunar Points to get this pet.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024