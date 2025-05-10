Grow a Garden all Night Egg Pets

Grow a Garden is hosting the Lunar Glow event, which features a variety of rewards and tasks. While players can obtain Seed Packs and grow unique plants that arrived with the latest update, one of the event's main attractions is the Night Eggs. Players can hatch these eggs to obtain the Night Pets, which contain a variety of pets ranging from raccoons to moles.

This article provides the complete list of Night Egg Pets you can obtain in the game, their hatch chances, and passive abilities.

List of all the Night Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

You can get the pets from the Night Eggs (Image via Roblox)

Before heading over to the list of pets that you can obtain, it is worth knowing how to get your hands on these eggs. First, you must go to the Wise Owl in the middle of the map and talk to it. It will ask you to feed it Moonlit Fruits, which are basically plants with the Moonlit Mutation in the game.

Doing so will give you Lunar Points that unlock different rewards as you move up the ladder. The Night Eggs are part of the rewards you can unlock with the Lunar Points. On the other hand, you spend some Robux to obtain Premium Night Eggs and hatch them to get pets.

You unlock rewards by collecting Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the complete list of pets you can obtain from the Night Eggs. We have also added their hatch chance along with their passives.

Pet Rarity Hatch chance Passive Hedgehog Rare 49% Gives a 1.51 size boost to all the prickly fruits. Kiwi Rare N/A Reduces the hatch time of an egg with the highest hatch time by 20.24 seconds. There is a 59.64-second cooldown. Mole Legendary 22% It gives you a random free gear or Sheckles every 79.07 seconds. Frog Legendary 14% The Frog will prepone a plant’s growth by 24 hours but has a cooldown of 20 minutes. Echo Frog Mythical 10% The Frog will prepone a plant’s growth by 24 hours but has a cooldown of 14.55 minutes. Night Owl Divine 4% Night Owl’s ability allows all your active pets to gain an additional 0.22 XP per second Raccoon Divine 1% The Raccoon will steal a random fruit from another player every 79.24 seconds.

How to grow Moonlit Fruit and the best Night Pets you should obtain

You must give the fruits to the owl to get Lunar Points (Image via Roblox)

To obtain Moonlit Fruits in the game, you must wait for nightfall. This is the only time when your plants can randomly get struck with this mutation in-game. However, it is not guaranteed that you will obtain a Moonlit Fruit each night. Hence, you must stay patient until you have enough.

Note that the Night Staff, an item you can obtain from the Lunar Glow event, guarantees that any six of your crops will give the Moonlit Fruit. Now that this is out of the way, let's focus on the best Night Pets you should try to obtain from the eggs.

Mole - The Mole is an excellent pet to obtain since it's passive will get you free cash and random garden gear.

The Mole is an excellent pet to obtain since it's passive will get you free cash and random garden gear. Echo Frog - Its passive will help your garden grow much quicker, allowing you to grow more crops and make more money.

Its passive will help your garden grow much quicker, allowing you to grow more crops and make more money. Raccoon - This is a great pet to obtain since it will steal other players' fruits for you. You could get lucky if your neighbour is a high-tier player who has a lot of high-tier plants in their garden.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the drop chance of Night Owl in Grow a Garden?

Night Owl has a drop chance of 4%.

What is the rarity of raccoons in Grow a Garden?

Raccoons fall under the Divine rarity.

Which pet can steal another player's fruits in Grow a Garden?

Raccoon's passive allows it to steal another player's fruits every 79.24 seconds.

