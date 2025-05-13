How to get Shocked Mushroom in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden allows players to plant a variety of crops in their allotted space and harvest them at the right time to make money. While you will mostly get regular fruits from these plants, they can randomly develop certain mutations as well. If you wish to obtain a mushroom with the Shocked Mutation, you must wait for the right conditions to trigger it on the server.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about how to obtain a Shocked Mushroom in the game and how much it will sell for.
A brief guide to obtaining a Shocked Mushroom in Grow a Garden
How to grow a mushroom in your garden
Before obtaining the Shocked Mushroom, you should first know how to grow the mushroom plant in your garden. The only way to get your hands on a Mushroom Seed in the game is by purchasing it from the Seed Store. Unfortunately, being a Divine rarity seed, it has a minute chance of being restocked. You have around a 0.7% chance of finding it on sale.
If you get lucky and do find it in stock, you can spend 150,000 Sheckles to purchase it. It is worth noting that you cannot find this seed in the different Seed Packs in the game and must wait for it to get restocked in the Seed Store. This makes it quite challenging for most players to grow it in their garden.
Note that the mushroom is not a multi-harvest crop, and each sells for a lot of money. Before the Lunar Glow update, you couldn't apply any mutations to a mushroom. Fortunately, this has now changed, and you can get almost every mutation with this crop, including the Shocked Mutation.
How to get the Shocked Mutation on your mushroom
To get the Shocked Mutation on your mushrooms, you must wait for the Thunderstorm Weather event to hit your server. You will see the icon on the bottom-left side of the screen with a cloud and lightning, indicating that a thunderstorm is active.
It is similar to the Rainy season, except you will see lightning flash across the sky every four to five seconds. If the lightning hits your crop, there is a chance that it might obtain the Shocked Mutation. However, you cannot pick which crop obtains it, unless you have a certain item.
The Lightning Rod allows you to redirect the lightning towards specific plants. For this to work, you must purchase this item for 1,000,000 Sheckles and then place it near the plants that you wish to apply the Shocked Mutation on. Then, you must wait for the Thunderstorm to appear. The Shocked Mutation increases the sell value of your crop by 100 times, making it extremely valuable.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Can you apply mutations to mushrooms in Grow a Garden?
Yes, after the Lunar Glow update, you can now apply mutations to mushrooms.
How much does the Mushroom Seed cost in Grow a Garden?
The seed costs 150,000 Sheckles.
Where can you purchase the Mushroom Seeds from in Grow a Garden?
You can purchase the seed from the Seed Store.
