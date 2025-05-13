Grow a Garden Frozen Mutation guide

Grow a Garden is a fun Roblox experience that allows you to set up your garden, plant crops, and sell the yield to make money. Often, your crops will undergo random mutations that allow them to sell for more. It is worth noting that not all mutations give you a high price, nor do the better ones appear easily. On top of that, some mutations have a multi-step process before you see them.
The Frozen mutation is one such mutation, and this article will tell you how to get it on your fruits.
How to get the Frozen Mutation in Grow a Garden
As stated, some of the mutations in the game require you to complete a couple of steps before you can find and harvest them. Now, before we explain these steps, it is wise to tell you how to spot the Frozen Mutation in the game.
How does the Frozen Mutation look, and why might you want it
The easiest way to spot the Frozen Mutation is to look for fruits that are encased in ice and have basically become an ice block. While the mutation gives your crop a great look, it is even more valuable since it increases its value by 10 times. This is a great mutation for fruits that sell for a high price.
You can use the Favorite Tool in the game to lock a plant and wait till it obtains the Frozen Mutation before harvesting and selling it.
Steps to get the Frozen Mutation on your crop
Now that you know what a fruit with the Frozen Mutation looks like, it is time to tell you about the steps to make this happen. First, you must plant crops all around your garden and then wait for the Rainy weather event to arrive. This might randomly give the Wet Mutation to some of your crops.
Once you spot a fruit with the Wet Mutation, do not harvest it, as it is crucial for future steps. Note that the Wet Mutation lasts for a long time, so you don't have to worry about it fading away.
The next step is to wait for the Frost Weather event to happen on the server. Once this happens, there is a chance that the fruit with the Wet Mutation turns into the Frozen Mutation. Note that regular crops have a chance of obtaining the Chilled Mutation during the Frost Weather.
In case your desired crops failed to obtain the Frozen Mutation, we recommend leaving them on the plant and waiting for another Frost Weather event to hit the server. In the meantime, you can harvest all the ones that have the mutation and sell them for profit.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
When does Frozen Mutation appear in Grow a Garden?
This mutation only appears on fruits with the Wet Mutation during the Frost Weather.
How much does the Frozen Mutation affect the sell value in Grow a Garden?
Fruits with the Frozen Mutation sell for 10 times their value.
Can you only get Frozen Mutation on wet fruits in Grow a Garden?
Yes, the mutation only appears on fruits with the wet mutation.
