How to use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden has a variety of features and gameplay mechanics to keep players interested. However, almost everyone has accidentally harvested a plant they were saving to get a better mutation. Thankfully, the game's latest Lunar Glow update has added a tool to help you with this issue. The Favorite Tool allows you to lock and unlock plants in the game.
This article will tell you how to obtain the Favorite Tool and the best way to use it.
How to get and use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden
To get your hands on the Favorite Tool in the game, you must head over to the Gear Shop. Scroll down to the bottom of the list of available items to find the Favorite Tool. However, note that the item costs a whopping 25,000,000 Sheckles, which is a lot of money, especially if you've just started setting up your garden.
The one upside to getting the item at this high cost is that you get to use it 25 times. This is great if you have several high-yield crops in your garden and are only aiming to get a mutation on them. It is also worth noting that if you don't see the item in the shop, then check the timer on top of it.
The shop resets every 5 minutes or so, and most of the items get back in stock. This happens for the Seed Shop as well. So, all you need to do is wait for a bit, and the desired items will appear again.
How to use the Favorite Tool in the game
Once you complete the transaction and have the Favorite Tool in your arsenal, it is time to use it. First, you must open your inventory and click on the tool to equip it. Next, just follow the instructions below:
- Go toward the plant that you wish to lock and hover the pointer on it.
- Use your left mouse button to click and lock the crop.
- You can click the left mouse button again to unlock the crop if you wish to.
And this is how simple it is to use the Favorite Tool in the game. It allows you to lock your favorite crop for a long time so that you don't accidentally harvest it. This is especially helpful for plants like the Moon Blossom that sell for a lot of money even without any mutation.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
How much does the Favorite Tool cost in Grow a Garden?
The tool costs 25,000,000 Sheckles in the game.
How many times can you use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden?
You can use the tool 25 times.
What is the rarity of the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden?
The tool falls under the Divine rarity.
