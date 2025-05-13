How to use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden has a variety of features and gameplay mechanics to keep players interested. However, almost everyone has accidentally harvested a plant they were saving to get a better mutation. Thankfully, the game's latest Lunar Glow update has added a tool to help you with this issue. The Favorite Tool allows you to lock and unlock plants in the game.

Ad

This article will tell you how to obtain the Favorite Tool and the best way to use it.

How to get and use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden

You can purchase the item from the Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on the Favorite Tool in the game, you must head over to the Gear Shop. Scroll down to the bottom of the list of available items to find the Favorite Tool. However, note that the item costs a whopping 25,000,000 Sheckles, which is a lot of money, especially if you've just started setting up your garden.

Ad

Trending

The one upside to getting the item at this high cost is that you get to use it 25 times. This is great if you have several high-yield crops in your garden and are only aiming to get a mutation on them. It is also worth noting that if you don't see the item in the shop, then check the timer on top of it.

The shop resets every 5 minutes or so, and most of the items get back in stock. This happens for the Seed Shop as well. So, all you need to do is wait for a bit, and the desired items will appear again.

Ad

Also check: The complete Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event guide

How to use the Favorite Tool in the game

Visit the Gear Shop after it resets if the item is out of stock (Image via Roblox)

Once you complete the transaction and have the Favorite Tool in your arsenal, it is time to use it. First, you must open your inventory and click on the tool to equip it. Next, just follow the instructions below:

Ad

Go toward the plant that you wish to lock and hover the pointer on it.

Use your left mouse button to click and lock the crop.

You can click the left mouse button again to unlock the crop if you wish to.

And this is how simple it is to use the Favorite Tool in the game. It allows you to lock your favorite crop for a long time so that you don't accidentally harvest it. This is especially helpful for plants like the Moon Blossom that sell for a lot of money even without any mutation.

Ad

Also check: How to get Moonlit Fruit in Grow a Garden

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Favorite Tool cost in Grow a Garden?

The tool costs 25,000,000 Sheckles in the game.

How many times can you use the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden?

You can use the tool 25 times.

What is the rarity of the Favorite Tool in Grow a Garden?

The tool falls under the Divine rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024