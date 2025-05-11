How to get the Moon Blossom Seed in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden rolled out the Lunar Glow update, featuring a variety of additions, including a brand-new event, unique pets, crops, and more. The Moon Blossom is one of the new crops that arrived with the update and is in high demand. This is mainly because it falls under the Divine rarity and is a multi-harvest crop.

However, some players might be unaware of how to get their hands on this new crop. Hence, this article offers a brief guide to help you add it to your inventory.

A brief guide to obtaining the Moon Blossom Seed in Grow a Garden

Moon Blossom is quite hard to obtain (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

There are two ways to obtain the Moon Blossom Seed in the game. One of the ways is to spend some Robux and purchase the Premium Night Seed Pack from the store. However, this is not a viable option for the majority of players. Hence, you must stay patient and go with the second option.

This method requires you to grind through the Lunar Glow event that is currently being hosted in the game. You can check out the details by talking to the big owl in the middle of the map. It will tell you to bring Moonlit Fruits and then offer Lunar Points for each one that you submit.

You must collect Lunar Points to unlock the rewards (Image via Roblox)

Lunar Points unlock different event rewards, one of which is the Night Seed Packs. Opening these seed packs will present the Moon Blossom Seed that you can plant in your garden to grow the crop. Note that you will also find x10 Premium Night Seed Packs right beside the owl that can be purchased for a whopping 1990 Robux.

Also check: How to get Moonlit Fruit in Grow a Garden

Everything you must know about the Moon Blossom crop

The Night Seed Pack is one of the rewards (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have the Moon Blossom Seed in your inventory, it is time to plant it and start harvesting the crop. We recommend planting the crop in an open space since it branches out and takes a lot of room once it fully grows. The Moon Blossom fruit sells for quite a lot, making it quite a profitable plant to grow in your garden.

To make things better, the plant has a relatively low harvest time, so you can keep selling the crop to make a profit. While I don't have the exact sale value of the Moon Blossom, it is evident from other players' experience that you can earn a lot of money by selling its product.

You'll make even more money if your Moon Blossom obtains a mutation like Golden or Rainbow, which multiples the sale value several times. So, if you wish to get rich and make a profit, we recommend grinding the Lunar Glow event and getting the Night Seed Pack from the rewards.

Also check: Roblox Fisch Carrot Garden guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Moon Blossom in Grow a Garden?

The crop falls under the Divine rarity.

Can you get Moon Blossom Seed from the Lunar Glow event in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can get this seed from the Night Seed Pack, which is a reward in the Lunar Glow event.

How do you get Lunar Points in Grow a Garden?

You get Lunar Points by giving the Wise Owl Moonlit Fruits.

