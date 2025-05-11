Grow a Garden Night Seed Pack: All Seeds

Grow a Garden rolled out a new update featuring the Lunar Glow event as well as tons of rewards, unique pets, and crops. Among the various rewards, one of the more interesting ones is the Night Seed Pack. It allows you to obtain seeds for some unique plants offering high yield and great sale value. However, quite a few players might know which seeds they'd get from these packs

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to obtain the Night Seed Pack and all the seeds you can get from it.

List of all the seeds you can obtain from the Night Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

You must collect Lunar Points to unlock rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Night Seed Pack contains the seven new seeds added with the Lunar Glow update of the game. It is worth noting that these seeds are exclusive to the Night Seed Pack and the Premium Night Seed Pack. You can obtain the regular Night Seed Pack by participating in the Lunar Glow event and collecting Lunar Points.

On the other hand, you must spend 1990 Robux to purchase x10 Premium Night Seed Packs. Unfortunately, this is not viable for a majority of the player base. Below is the complete list of seeds you can obtain from the Night Seed Pack, their drop chance, and other information you should be aware of.

Name Rarity Drop chance Harvest type Nightshade Uncommon [will be updated] Single Glowshroom Rare 30% Multiple Mint Rare 22% Multiple Moonflower Rare 18% Multiple Starfruit Legendary 15.5% Multiple Moonglow Mythical 12% Multiple Moon Blossom Divine 2.5% Multiple

The best seeds that you should aim for in the Night Seed Pack

Moon Blossom is one of the best seeds in the Night Seed Pack (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

While most of the seeds in the Night Seed Pack are great and could be used for grinding money, some are much better than the rest. They take a short time to mature with faster harvest cycles, making them highly lucrative, especially if you're trying to earn as much money as possible.

However, if your garden is jam-packed with high-rarity crops, we recommend planting the following seeds for high yields.

Starfruit - Starfruit is a great choice for your garden since you can harvest multiple crops from a single plant. This is great if you have less space but still want a plant that can make you a decent amount of money per harvest.

Starfruit is a great choice for your garden since you can harvest multiple crops from a single plant. This is great if you have less space but still want a plant that can make you a decent amount of money per harvest. Moon Blosom - Moon Blossom is probably the best crop on the list since it is multi-harvest, takes relatively less time to mature, and each fruit sells for quite a lot of money. Reportedly, you can make anywhere around 35,000 Sheckles per fruit.

Moon Blossom is probably the best crop on the list since it is multi-harvest, takes relatively less time to mature, and each fruit sells for quite a lot of money. Reportedly, you can make anywhere around 35,000 Sheckles per fruit. Moonflower - We recommend planting Moonflower if you have spare space and want to plant something to cover the space and make a decent chunk of money on the side. However, if you only have limited space, you should choose other options.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How many seeds are in the Night Seed Pack in Grow a Garden?

The Night Seed Pack has seven seeds.

What is the rarity of Moon Blossom in Grow a Garden?

Moon Blossom falls under the Divine rarity.

What is the drop chance of Moonglow in Grow a Garden?

Moonglow has a drop chance of 12%.

