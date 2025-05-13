How to get and use the Lightning Rod in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden offers a wide range of gear that you can use to help your garden grow faster. Some of these items can even increase the chances of your crops obtaining mutations, making them quite valuable. The Lightning Rod is one such item in the game that you should consider obtaining if you wish to give your crops the Shocked Mutation.

This guide will help you find the Lightning Rod in the game and explain how it works.

A brief guide to understanding the Lightning Rod in Grow a Garden

The Lightning Rod is often out of stock (Image via Roblox)

To get a Lightning Rod, you must visit the Gear Shop in the game. It is beside the Seed Shop and helps you obtain various items like Sprinklers and the Favorite Tool. However, being a Mythical item, it's almost always out of stock. The same goes for most of the rarer items and seeds in the game, making it challenging to obtain them.

If you get lucky and find it in stock, you must then spend a whopping 1,000,000 Sheckles to purchase it. This large sum can be difficult to acquire, especially for new players who have yet to set up their garden properly. You must spend a decent amount of time to have this kind of money for purchasing gear.

How to use the Lightning Rod in the game

Plant the rod near the crops (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Now that you know how to get the Lightning Rod, you must understand how to use it. After completing the transaction, head back to your garden and open the inventory. Click on the Lightning Rod to equip it. Then, go towards a group of plants that you wish would obtain the Shocked Mutation and plant the rod near them.

Once the Thunderstorm Weather event triggers on the server, the Lightning Rod will redirect the lightning to it and apply the Shocked Mutation to all the plants in its immediate area. Applying this mutation increases the sale value of a plant by 100 times. This is one of the reasons why the Lightning Rod is in high demand.

A fruit with the Shocked Mutation glows like this (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Now, while the rod might look like a sprinkler, it will stay in your garden until it spends all its uses. The Lightning Rod has a total of three uses before it is spent and disappears. This makes it worth the money since you can easily make more than what it costs if you have some high-rarity crops in your garden.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Lightning Rod cost in Grow a Garden?

The Lightning Rod costs 1,000,000 Sheckles.

What is the rarity of the Lightning Rod in Grow a Garden?

The Lightning Rod falls under the Mythical rarity.

How many uses does the Lightning Rod have in Grow a Garden?

The Lightning Rod has three uses before it is spent.

