Fisch's Treasure Island update brought with it a variety of features, including a new location and other things that you can explore and obtain. The update also added two new fishing rods to the title. The Merchant Rod is one of them and offers decent stats. While it might not be too popular with players, it is still worth checking out.

This article offers a brief guide that will help you obtain the Merchant rod and shed light on its complete stats as well.

How to get the Merchant Rod in Fisch

This is the interior of the Golden Whale (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Before attempting to obtain the Merchant Rod, you must unlock the Second Sea. To do so, make sure you are at least level 100 and then visit Terrapin Island. There, meet the Sea Travel NPC, defeat the Cthulhu Boss, and reach the other side.

Now, to add the Merchant Rod to your inventory, you must travel to the Isle of New Beginnings in the Second Sea. Once there, you must wait for the rainy season, as this is when the Golden Whale spawns near the island's coast. After spotting the creature, talk to the Crazy Man NPC, who can be found nearby, and swim towards the whale's mouth.

Once inside the whale, you will find the Whale Merchant, with his store and all the wares. The Merchant Rod is one of the items on sale that you can purchase for 20,000 E$. Sometimes, the merchant goes to sleep, and you will be unable to interact with the NPC. If you happen to find him in this state, leave the whale and revisit after a while.

The complete Merchant Rod stats

The Merchant Rod's stats are not too good or too bad (Image via Fisch Wiki)

As stated above, the Merchant Rod offers decent stats in the game. They are not too amazing but not too bad either. However, this fishing rod is not for players who are already at the mid or late-game stage since its Luck, Lure Speed, and Resilience stats leave much to be desired.

Below, you can check out all the details for yourself:

Lure Speed - 25%

25% Luck - 60%

60% Control - 0.05

0.05 Resilience - 18%

18% Max Weight - Infinite

The Merchant Rod comes with a passive ability that gives you a 50% chance to catch random baits while fishing. As for enchantments, we recommend using either Hasty, which boosts your Lure Speed, or Herculean, which boosts your rod's handling. You can also go with the Controlled mutation if you don't get Herculean.

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Merchant Rod cost in Fisch?

The fishing rod costs 20,000 E$.

Where does the Whale Merchant spawn in Fisch?

The Whale Merchant spawns inside the Golden Whale that takes you from the Isle of New Beginnings to Treasure Island.

How much Lure Speed does the Merchant Rod offer in Fisch?

The Merchant Rod offers 25% Lure Speed.

