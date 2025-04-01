How to reach the Second Sea in Fisch

Fisch's latest update has introduced an expansive new area called the Second Sea. You can explore its vast territory to catch a variety of creatures. However, finding and entering the area is not an easy task. You must defeat a boss to unlock the location. Additionally, the game has a level requirement for those attempting to challenge the mythical creature.

This article offers a brief guide on where to find the Second Sea and how to enter it.

A brief guide to reaching the Second Sea in Fisch

Find the portal to reach the Second Sea (Image via Roblox)

To begin your quest to unlock and reach the Second Sea in Fisch, you must travel to Terrapin Island. If you have a GPS, navigate to the coordinates (155.9, 149.8, 2038.8) to locate the Sea Traveler NPC. A gate leading to the Cthulhu boss fight is situated near the NPC, and it can only be accessed if your character has reached at least level 250 in the game.

You must defeat this boss to unlock the Second Sea. However, this is a grueling task that will test your patience and resilience. Fortunately, you don’t have to face this mythical creature alone. You can team up with friends to challenge it and earn passage to the Second Sea.

Talk to this NPC to gain access (Image via Roblox)

Once you defeat Cthulhu, the new location will be permanently unlocked. If you wish to revisit it later, simply return to Terrapin Island, interact with the Sea Traveler NPC, and select the "I was always prepared" dialogue option. This action will teleport you to the area, where you can begin exploring and fishing.

What happens if you are not at level 250 and enter the boss area?

You will burn to death if you're below the required level (Image via Roblox)

If your character hasn’t reached the required level to challenge Cthulhu, you can still enter the portal on Terrapin Island, but a dire fate awaits you inside.

Upon entering the portal, you will find yourself in front of a narrow passageway. If your character is level 250 or higher, you can cross this passageway and view the cutscene that leads to the boss fight. However, if your character is below the required level, you will instantly burn and die.

We recommend fishing and unlocking other locations within the First Sea to gain XP and boost your level.

FAQs about Fisch

Which boss do you need to defeat to reach the Second Sea in Fisch?

You must defeat Cthulhu to reach the Second Sea.

What is the level requirement to reach the Second Sea in Fisch?

You must be at least level 250 to reach this location.

Can you fish Cthulhu with friends in Fisch?

Yes, you can challenge this boss with your friends.

