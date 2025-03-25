Fisch AFK Mode guide: How to enter, rewards, and more

Fisch's latest update features a new event and various items, such as a fishing rod and boat. One of the more interesting additions is the AFK Mode. This highly requested feature lets you get away from the game and earn various rewards. However, you might wonder how to enter this mode, what rewards you get by doing so, and if it is worth it.
This article will go over all these details to help you out.
A brief guide about the AFK Mode in Fisch
The AFK Mode arrived with the Cursed Event update of the game. To enter this game mode, travel to Moosewood Island and then go to the smaller island opposite it, as shown in the image above. Once there, enter the mine to automatically enter the AFK Mode.
Note that you cannot do anything while in this mode. There is an active timer that resets every minute. While you may get a reward each time it resets, this is not guaranteed. The rewards range from money and XP to crafting items. The latter can only be obtained from the AFK Mode.
These crafting items are for the Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat. You will find their silhouettes right outside the mine's door. To craft them, enter the AFK Mode and wait till you have everything required. This will take some time, so remain patient.
All items required to craft the Rod of Time and Hourglass Boat
Below is the complete list of items for the fishing rod and the new boat:
Rod of Time
- x1 Sand of Time
- x1 Timeless Threading
- x1 Ethereal Glass
- x1 Mythical Essence
- x1 1000 year old Wood
Hourglass Boat
- x1 Hourglass Hull
- x2 1000-Year-Old Wood
- x1 Eternal Fuel
- x1 Mythical Essence
Who should use the AFK Mode
While the AFK Mode offers you free cash, XP, and other rewards, it is not particularly useful for everyone. High-level players with plenty of money and high-tier rods can fish valuable resources quicker through normal means. Hence, spending time in the AFK Mode may not be worth it.
However, if you are away from the game and wish to farm some free resources, leaving your character in the AFK Mode is the best bet. This is a better option for new players who lack good fishing rods and boats. Once you obtain the required items to craft the Rod of Time, you will have something better than beginner rods.
