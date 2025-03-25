Fisch AFK Mode guide: How to enter, rewards, and more

Fisch's latest update features a new event and various items, such as a fishing rod and boat. One of the more interesting additions is the AFK Mode. This highly requested feature lets you get away from the game and earn various rewards. However, you might wonder how to enter this mode, what rewards you get by doing so, and if it is worth it.

Ad

This article will go over all these details to help you out.

A brief guide about the AFK Mode in Fisch

This is where you can access the AFK Mode (Image via Roblox)

The AFK Mode arrived with the Cursed Event update of the game. To enter this game mode, travel to Moosewood Island and then go to the smaller island opposite it, as shown in the image above. Once there, enter the mine to automatically enter the AFK Mode.

Ad

Trending

Note that you cannot do anything while in this mode. There is an active timer that resets every minute. While you may get a reward each time it resets, this is not guaranteed. The rewards range from money and XP to crafting items. The latter can only be obtained from the AFK Mode.

You have a chance of getting a free item every minute (Image via Roblox)

These crafting items are for the Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat. You will find their silhouettes right outside the mine's door. To craft them, enter the AFK Mode and wait till you have everything required. This will take some time, so remain patient.

Ad

Also check: Fisch Cursed Seas Event Guide

All items required to craft the Rod of Time and Hourglass Boat

The crafting items can be obtained from the AFK Mode (Image via Roblox)

Below is the complete list of items for the fishing rod and the new boat:

Ad

Rod of Time

x1 Sand of Time

x1 Timeless Threading

x1 Ethereal Glass

x1 Mythical Essence

x1 1000 year old Wood

Hourglass Boat

x1 Hourglass Hull

x2 1000-Year-Old Wood

x1 Eternal Fuel

x1 Mythical Essence

Who should use the AFK Mode

You can use the AFK Mode when you want to take an extended break from the game (Image via Roblox)

While the AFK Mode offers you free cash, XP, and other rewards, it is not particularly useful for everyone. High-level players with plenty of money and high-tier rods can fish valuable resources quicker through normal means. Hence, spending time in the AFK Mode may not be worth it.

Ad

However, if you are away from the game and wish to farm some free resources, leaving your character in the AFK Mode is the best bet. This is a better option for new players who lack good fishing rods and boats. Once you obtain the required items to craft the Rod of Time, you will have something better than beginner rods.

Also check: How to get Tempest Rod in Fisch

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the AFK Mode in Fisch?

Ad

Go to the small island opposite Moosewood Island and enter the mine to enter the AFK Mode.

How do you get the crafting materials for Rod of Time in Fisch?

You can obtain the required materials through the AFK Mode.

What is the maximum weight capacity of Rod of Time in Fisch?

The maximum weight capacity of the rod is 2500 kg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024