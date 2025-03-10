How to get Tempest Rod in Fisch

Among the various fishing rods in Fisch, the Tempest Rod is one of the most expensive. However, you will not find any Merchant selling it on any of the islands in the game. This is because you must first reach a specific location and complete a puzzle before you can access this rod.

Ad

Here's a complete guide on how to find the Tempest Rod in Fisch. We have also listed its full stats to help you decide whether it's worth the grind.

A brief guide to getting the Tempest Rod in Fisch

You must complete the Sunken Trial to reach this rod (Image via Roblox)

To begin your quest for the Tempest Rod, you must first unlock the Atlantis area, which requires you to go through certain hoops and missions. We have a complete guide on how to unlock Atlantis in the game. Once there, exit the main area and cross the bridge to reach the Merchant.

Ad

Trending

Just beyond this point is the Sunken Trial, which you must complete to open the door that leads to the Tempest Rod. We recommend getting the Advanced Diving Gear beforehand since you will be spending a lot of time underwater. Once you reach the dome, check out the stone slab with weird symbols on it. We recommend taking a screenshot of this.

Take a screenshot of the symbols (Image via Roblox)

This is because you need to click on these symbols at another location in the same order (left to right). Next, head inside the corridor, equip your Advanced Diving Gear, and jump into the water hole. Now, you must navigate the maze to reach the right room. Simply follow the instructions below for that:

Ad

Move straight and then turn left.

Immediately turn right and move straight towards the big pink flower.

Take the right turn and keep swimming in this passage.

Turn left to enter the room with the puzzle.

The symbols will start glowing when you press them in the right order (Image via Roblox)

Now, get near the big circle on the wall and click on the symbols in the same order as on the stone slab earlier. If done successfully, the symbols will start glowing. Once this happens, immediately head back to the stone slab and click the icons from left to right. This will complete the Sunken Trial and open the door.

Ad

Also check: How to get Speed Boots in Fisch

Everything you should know about Tempest Rod

The Tempest Rod costs a lot of money (Image via Roblox)

Before moving over to the rod's stats, it is worth noting that the Tempest Rod will cost you a whopping 1,850,000C$ in the game. This is quite expensive, considering the rod offers only decent stats. If you still want to purchase it, check out its details below:

Ad

Lure Speed: 90%

90% Luck: 120%

120% Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: 40%

40% Max Weight: 80000 Kg

It is worth noting that the Tempest Rod has a passive ability that increases the Progress Speed of all the fish that you catch with it by 15%.

Also check: How to get Loot Eggs in Fisch

FAQs about Fisch

How do I open the door leading to the Tempest Rod in Fisch?

You must complete the Sunken Trial to open the door.

Ad

Can Sunken Trial be completed solo in Fisch?

Yes, you can easily complete this trial alone.

What is the cost of Tempest Rod?

The rod costs 1,850,000C$.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024