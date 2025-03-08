How to get Eggs in Fisch

Fisch's latest update features various new items, such as Speed Boots that let you walk faster and Loot Eggs. As the name suggests, these eggs give you loot like rod skins and baits. There are also different types of Loot Eggs that you can obtain in the game.
This guide explains more about these eggs, what they offer, and how to find them.
Everything you need to know about Loot Eggs in Fisch
There are two types of Loot Eggs: Event Loot Eggs and Fabrege Loot Eggs. The latter must be purchased with Robux to open and obtain the contents inside. You can find the Egg Salesman NPC at Moosewood and Roslit Bay islands near the dock. He wears a white suit and sells one egg for 99 Robux.
These are your chances to obtain the following items from a Loot Egg:
- Money - 40% chance
- Golden Tentacle Bait - 40% chance
- Legendary Cosmetic Cases - 10% chance
- King of the Kraken Boat - 1.5% chance
- Blubbernaut Submarine Boat - 0.5% chance
You can also spend 799 Robux to get 10 Loot Eggs at once and save some money.
Event Loot Eggs
Event Loot Eggs are slightly different from the others. There are four types of Event Loot Eggs that can be obtained via various server-wide events like the Orca and Whale Migration. Here is a complete list of such eggs and the events that have a chance of dropping them.
While you have four different ways to obtain an Event Loot Egg, they contain the same items and have the same drop chance. Hence, you don't need to focus on one particular event to obtain these eggs. These are the items you might get from these eggs:
- Money - 54% chance
- Truffle Worms Bait - 40% chance
- Cosmetic Cases - 5.95% chance
- King of the Kraken Boat - 0.04% chance
- Blubbernaut Submarine Boat - 0.01% chance
Since the possibility of obtaining the items from Event Loot Eggs is low compared to Fabrege Loot Eggs, you will need to spend a lot of time grinding events to obtain many eggs. This will increase your chances of getting the best items from them.
FAQs about Fisch
Where is the Egg Salesman in Fisch?
The Egg Salesman can be found on Moosewood and Roselit Bay islands near the docks.
Which events give Loot Eggs in Fisch?
You can get a Loot Egg from the following events: Whale Migration, Orca Migration, Kraken Event, and Megalodon Event.
What are the chances of getting an Event Loot Egg in Fisch?
You have a 20% chance of getting a Loot Egg through these events.
