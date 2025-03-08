How to catch Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch

One of the biggest Fisch updates, the Mariana Veil, added various new locations to the map. This includes the different layers of the Mariana Veil, each with its unique environment and fish variety. The Crystallized Seadragon belongs to one of these levels and is a worthy creature to add to your inventory.

That said, it is not easy to find and reel it. Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will help you find its resting place and recommend the best fishing rods to catch it.

A brief guide to catching the Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch

The Crystallized Seadragon is a Secret rarity fish (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Being a Secret rarity fish, the Crystallized Seadragon will make you work hard if you wish to catch it. On top of its rarity, the creature only spawns in the Calm Zone of Mariana Veil, making the overall process much harder. This is because the way to the Calm Zone is tedious and takes quite some time. You must also first visit the other layers and obtain the Deep Upgrade for the submarine.

Next, you must also first catch the Secret rarity fish from the three previous regions to unlock the Calm Zone bestiary. Hence, you must have the Magma Leviathan (Volcanic Vents), Frozen Leviathan (Challenger's Deep), and Crowned Anglerfish (Abyssal Zenith) before diving deeper.

Once you have everything, we recommend going back to Challenger's Deep. Reaching the Calm Zone is easier from here than the other points. Once there, move forward and complete the obby to reach the closed door.

You must place the three secret fish on the pedestals to open the Calm Zone door. This will give you access to the rainbow-colored water where you can fish the Crystallized Seadragon.

Best way to catch the Crystallized Seadragon

You can find this creature only in the Calm Zone (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Now that you are at the right location, it is time to familiarize yourself with the best conditions to catch the Crystallized Seadragon.

Preferred bait - Shark Head

Shark Head Weather - Windy

Windy Season - Spring

Spring Time - N/A

To get the Shark Head bait, you can purchase the Quality Bait Crate at Terrapin Island or Atlantis. Next, you need a fishing rod that offers good luck boost and resilience. This is because the Crystallized Seadragon puts a -95% progress speed debuff once you start reeling it in.

Hence, we recommend the following fishing rods:

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed: 30%

30% Luck: 225%

225% Control: 0.2

0.2 Resilience: 30%

30% Max weight: Infinite kg

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

Ethereal Prism Rod

Lure Speed: 95%

95% Luck: 195%

195% Control: 0.25

0.25 Resilience: 40%

40% Max Weight: infinite kg

On top of this, you can also put an enchantment on your fishing rod to further boost its stats. We recommend using the Resilient Enchant or the Quality Enchant for the purpose.

FAQs about Fisch

Where can you find the Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch?

The Crystallized Seadragon only spawns in the Calm Zone.

Which bait does Crystallized Seadragon prefer in Fisch?

The Crystallized Seadragon likes the Shark Head bait.

Which is the best weather to catch Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch?

The best weather to catch this fish is Windy.

