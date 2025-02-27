How to get to Calm Zone in Fisch

The Mariana Veil in Fisch features four layers, each having a big area brimming with varying species of fish and other interesting items. The Calm Zone is the last and the deepest area of the bunch and also one of the hardest to reach. Combined with fish that teleport you back to the beginning and unnecessarily long caves, it can be tricky to find this location.

Ad

Hence, this article will provide a brief guide that will help you find the Calm Zone and also give a glimpse of what you can find there.

A brief guide to reaching the Calm Zone in Fisch

The Calm Zone is the deepest layer of Mariana Veil (Image via Fisch Wiki)

The path to the Calm Zone is tedious and full of twisted paths along the underwater cave system. However, before you can start the journey towards the deepest part, you must craft and equip the Deep upgrade for the submarine. Without it, the path to the fourth zone will be closed.

Ad

Trending

You can find all the required items for the Dark upgrade in the Abyssal Zenith zone. Once you craft and equip it, we recommend teleporting back to Roslit Bay using the teleportation circle. This is because it is easier to reach the Calm Zone from the very top. Now, dive and start going deeper. As you pass the Volcanic Vents, avoid the path going towards Challenger's Deep.

Instead, keep moving until you reach the very bottom and see seaweed on the floor. You will shortly receive the notification that you've reached the Calm Zone. Before you head down here, make sure you have the following Secret rarity fishes in your inventory:

Ad

Now, disembark from your submarine, and head straight forward. You must complete a tough obby to reach the final section of the Calm Zone. You will find three pedestals where you must place the three Secret fish you have. This will open the door.

Also check: Fisch Challenger's Deep Bestiary Guide

You can only reach Calm Zone by getting all the upgrades for the submarine (Image via Roblox)

Once this happens, head inside and reach the (-4287, 11175, 4000) coordinates to find a minigame. The goal is to move around the board and turn all the chess pieces green. You have around one minute to complete the minigame. Doing so will open the portal to the Scylla boss fight.

Ad

To kill the boss, simply keep dodging its attack and collect the three blueprints that appear around the arena. You must then use these blueprints to craft the ballista and kill the boss. Defeating the boss will open the entry to Veil of the Forsaken, which fortunately stays open permanently.

Also check: All Ninja Time Clans List

FAQs about Fisch

How many zones are in the Mariana Veil in Fisch?

Ad

The Mariana Veil has four zones.

Which upgrade is necessary to reach the Calm Zone in Fisch?

You must get the Dark upgrade to reach this zone.

Which three fish are needed to open the Calm Zone door in Fisch?

You must have the Frozen Leviathan, Magma Leviathan, and the Crowned Anglerfish to open the door.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024