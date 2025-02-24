Fisch Scylla boss guide: How to find and beat

Beating the Scylla boss fight in Fisch is one of the toughest missions to accomplish. Not only do you need to travel all the way to the Veil of the Forsaken, but also build an entire crossbow to stand tall over this enemy. While navigating through Mariana's Veil is quite a journey, you may find it difficult to find the Scylla boss.

With our detailed boss guide, you can learn how to find this boss in the Veil of the Forsaken. We have also explained how to beat Scylla and its rewards in Fisch.

How to find Scylla boss in Fisch

As mentioned previously, you can find the Scylla boss in the Veil of the Forsaken area. To reach there, you will have to go through the Volcanic Vents, Challenger's Deep, Abyssal Zenith, and Calm Zone areas first. A general thing to note is that getting past the said areas will require you to upgrade your Submarine and Glimmerfin Suit.

The actual journey to enter the Veil of the Forsaken begins in the Calm Zone. You reach here after getting the Deep upgrade and Glimmerfin Suit level 3 from the Abyssal Zenith. Once you have them, go to the Calm Zone and find the Rainbow River's end at the coordinates XYZ: -4305, -11230, 1955 using your GPS device.

Complete the obstacle course to reach the locked door (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@realDV)

You can find a tunnel at the end of the Rainbow River that will take you to an obstacle course. To complete it, you will have to jump across the floating platforms until you reach the other end. Make sure to carry an Advanced Glider to travel more distance in the air.

Place the respective fish on the pedestals to unlock the door (Image via Roblox)

On the other side of the platforms, you will find a locked door with three pedestals in front of it. Each of these pedestals requires you to place the following three fish on them respectively.

Magma Leviathan : A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents

: A secret fish found in the Volcanic Vents Frozen Leviathan : A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep

: A secret fish found in the Challenger's Deep Crowned Anglerfish: A secret fish found in the Abyssal Zenith

Upon placing the above three fish on the pedestals, the locked door will open. You can get past it to reach another Rainbow River. You can complete the Calm Zone Bestiary from there to earn XP and credits. Additionally, there is also a chessboard puzzle with four statues on top of it. To solve this puzzle, you need to keep the following things in mind.

Each statue has a randomized correct position.

You need to push the statue so it gets adjusted to its correct position.

Once a statue gets to its correct position, it will light up green.

You will have a total of one minute to adjust all the statues to their correct position.

Move the statues in their correct orders to solve the puzzle (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@realDV)

Successfully completing the above chessboard puzzle will open a door in front of you. You can jump through that door to teleport yourself to the Veil of the Forsaken area in Fisch.

How to beat the Scylla boss in Fisch

Build the Crossbow to beat Scylla (Image via Roblox)

Once you are inside the Veil of the Forsaken, wait for the boss to spawn in this Roblox title. After the boss spawns, you will have to build a Crossbow to defeat it.

The construction site for this weapon is located on one of the higher platforms on the coordinates XYZ: -4360, -11090, 7140. The Crossbow needs three parts — a Crossbow Base, a Crossbow Bow, and a Crossbow Arrow.

All of these Crossbow parts are highlighted so you can find them easily. What makes this challenge difficult though is all of these parts are in different corners. On top of it, you will have roughly 10 minutes to collect them and build the Crossbow. While you're collecting the parts, the Scylla boss will throw projectiles at you.

The Scylla boss has four heads, and it throws projectiles from all of its heads. So make sure to use the Advanced Glider to travel fast and collect all the Crossbow Parts while avoiding incoming attacks.

After collecting all the parts, take them to the construction site and build the Crossbow. A cutscene will then begin, where you will kill the Scylla boss in Fisch.

Defeating the Scylla boss will unlock the Veil of the Forsaken for catching fish and completing its bestiary. Also, you will be able to participate in the Scylla hunt to catch this unique fish.

Note: It is advised to bring friends to beat this boss. This will help you in collecting all the Crossbow parts quickly. If a friend helps in collecting even one Crossbow part, the Veil of the Forsaken will be unlocked for them as well.

FAQs

Where is the Veil of the Forsaken in Fisch?

You can reach the Veil of the Forsaken after completing the chessboard puzzle in the Calm Zone.

Where is the Magma Leviathan in Fisch?

You can find the Magma Leviathan by fishing in the pools of the Volcanic Vents.

How do I beat the Scylla boss in Fisch?

The only way to beat the Scylla boss is by building the Crossbow using a Crossbow Base, Crossbow Arrow, and a Crossbow Bow.

