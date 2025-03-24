How to craft Rod of Time and Hourglass Boat in Fisch

Fisch's latest update featured a variety of new things like the Cursed Seas event and the addition of the AFK mode. Apart from these, players can also obtain the new Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat. However, getting them is not a straightforward task as you must first collect a variety of items and then use them to craft these two.
This article will tell you how to obtain all the items required to craft Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat in the game.
Guide to crafting the Rod of Time in Fisch
Players looking to craft the Rod of Time must obtain the following items before moving on to the next step:
- x1 Sand of Time
- x1 Timeless Threading
- x1 Ethereal Glass
- x1 Mythical Essence
- x1 1000 year old Wood
You cannot simply purchase these items from a merchant or get them via a quest. Tthe only way to get them is via the newly-added AFK Mode in the game. To enter this mode, head towards Moosewood Island and then go to the smaller island opposite it. Then, enter the mine to enter the AFK Mode.
You will eventually get the required items by staying in this game mode. However, it is not guaranteed when since the drops are randomized. The best strategy is to put your character in the AFK Mode and leave it there for an extended period to increase your chances.
Once you have all the items, exit the cave and interact with the Rod of Time banner. This will automatically craft the rod and add it to your inventory.
Stats of Rod of Time
Rod of Time has decent stats that make it useful mostly for beginners. Being a free rod that requires no extra effort from your side, these stats are good enough, especially if you're new to the game and don't have resources for a decent fishing rod to start with.
Below are the complete stats of the Rod of Time:
- Lure Speed: 20%
- Luck: 25%
- Control: 0.05
- Resilence: 20%
- Max Weight: 2500Kg
How to craft the Hourglass Boat in the game
Acquiring the items to craft the Hourglass Boat is a similar process. You must wait in the AFK Mode to obtain all of them and then exit the location, go near the boat's banner, and craft it. The following is the list of items you require to complete the action:
- x1 Hourglass Hull
- x2 1000-Year-Old Wood
- x1 Eternal Fuel
- x1 Mythical Essence
FAQs about Fisch
How to enter AFK Mode in Fisch?
You must enter the mine near Moosewood Island to enter AFK Mode.
How much luck does Rod of Time offer in Fisch?
Rod of Time gives 25% Luck.
Can you purchase the Hourglass Boat's crafting items from merchants in Fisch?
No, you cannot purchase these items from the outside.
