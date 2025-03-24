How to craft Rod of Time and Hourglass Boat in Fisch

Fisch's latest update featured a variety of new things like the Cursed Seas event and the addition of the AFK mode. Apart from these, players can also obtain the new Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat. However, getting them is not a straightforward task as you must first collect a variety of items and then use them to craft these two.

Ad

This article will tell you how to obtain all the items required to craft Rod of Time and the Hourglass Boat in the game.

Guide to crafting the Rod of Time in Fisch

You must get all the items to craft the rod (Image via Roblox)

Players looking to craft the Rod of Time must obtain the following items before moving on to the next step:

Ad

Trending

x1 Sand of Time

x1 Timeless Threading

x1 Ethereal Glass

x1 Mythical Essence

x1 1000 year old Wood

You cannot simply purchase these items from a merchant or get them via a quest. Tthe only way to get them is via the newly-added AFK Mode in the game. To enter this mode, head towards Moosewood Island and then go to the smaller island opposite it. Then, enter the mine to enter the AFK Mode.

You will get items while in the AFK Mode (Image via Roblox)

You will eventually get the required items by staying in this game mode. However, it is not guaranteed when since the drops are randomized. The best strategy is to put your character in the AFK Mode and leave it there for an extended period to increase your chances.

Ad

Once you have all the items, exit the cave and interact with the Rod of Time banner. This will automatically craft the rod and add it to your inventory.

Also check: Fisch Cursed Seas event guide

Stats of Rod of Time

The rod is mainly usable for new players (Image via Roblox)

Rod of Time has decent stats that make it useful mostly for beginners. Being a free rod that requires no extra effort from your side, these stats are good enough, especially if you're new to the game and don't have resources for a decent fishing rod to start with.

Ad

Below are the complete stats of the Rod of Time:

Lure Speed : 20%

: 20% Luck : 25%

: 25% Control : 0.05

: 0.05 Resilence : 20%

: 20% Max Weight: 2500Kg

How to craft the Hourglass Boat in the game

Place the items to successfully craft the boat (Image via Roblox)

Acquiring the items to craft the Hourglass Boat is a similar process. You must wait in the AFK Mode to obtain all of them and then exit the location, go near the boat's banner, and craft it. The following is the list of items you require to complete the action:

Ad

x1 Hourglass Hull

x2 1000-Year-Old Wood

x1 Eternal Fuel

x1 Mythical Essence

Also check: Fisch Cursed Seas Event update patch notes

FAQs about Fisch

How to enter AFK Mode in Fisch?

You must enter the mine near Moosewood Island to enter AFK Mode.

How much luck does Rod of Time offer in Fisch?

Rod of Time gives 25% Luck.

Can you purchase the Hourglass Boat's crafting items from merchants in Fisch?

No, you cannot purchase these items from the outside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024