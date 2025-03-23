Fisch Cursed Seas event guide: Location, how to start, and more

Fisch's latest update features a new event called the Cursed Seas. The developers have teased the community about this for some time, and it has now gone live. However, unlike most previous events, this one is slightly different and could confuse some players.

This guide provides all the crucial details about the event, from how to start it to what to do.

A brief guide to the Fisch Cursed Seas event

Visit Moosewood Island to start the event (Image via Roblox)

The Cursed Seas event can be started from Moosewood Island. To do so, set sail for the island and look for the event banner near the dock. Then, talk to Brother Silas NPC to kick things off. After a brief conversation, he will teleport you to the main event location.

This isolated cave has a cursed pool and a board that displays various rewards and a milestone meter. The Cursed Seas is a community event, meaning players must get together and catch a certain number of fish to fill the entire bar and unlock rewards. The final goal is 500 Million fish – everyone from public to private servers can contribute to this.

The community must fish together to fill the bar (Image via Roblox)

You will unlock different rewards as you hit your milestone. Claim them by going to the pedestal on the right side of the cave and pressing E. Once the milestone reaches 285.7 Million, it will unlock the Exclusive Pool in the cave.

Everything you can obtain from the Cursed Seas event

You can claim your rewards from this altar (Image via Roblox)

Participating and contributing to the event will speed up your progress in reaching a new milestone. Below is the complete list of rewards that you can obtain.

Reward When does it unlock Ruined Dreamer Bobber It will unlock at the 7.1 Million mark. Dreamer Revolution Title It will unlock at the 35.7 Million mark. Ability to purchase the Cursed Storm Totem It will unlock at the 142.8 Million mark. Unlocking the Curse Pool It will unlock at the 285.7 Million mark. Cursed Boat It will unlock at the 500 Million mark.

How to get the Cursed Storm Totem and the complete list of fish in the Cursed Pool

You can catch event-specific fish from this pool (Image via Roblox)

You will find the Cursed Storm Totem in one corner of the cave near the board. However, the community must hit 142.8 Million to gain the ability to purchase this item.

Once the target has been attained, go near it and spend C$1,000,000 to buy it. When used, the Cursed Storm Totem spawns a green cloud near Moosewood Island where you can catch fish that give x2 XP and could come with the Cursed Mutation.

Below is a complete list of fish that can be caught in the Cursed Pool. Note that they fall under the Limited rarity and offer different negative progression speed debuffs when caught. Thus, you will need a good rod to catch them.

Eldritch Spineback: -35% negative progression speed

-35% negative progression speed The Whispering One: -95%negative progression speed

-95%negative progression speed Hollow: -15%negative progression speed

-15%negative progression speed Veilborn Parasite: -75% negative progression speed

-75% negative progression speed Bloodscript Eel: -70% negative progression speed

-70% negative progression speed Profane Ray: -70% negative progression speed

-70% negative progression speed Abyssal Maw: -55% negative progression speed

-55% negative progression speed Wretched Guppy: -10% negative progression speed

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Cursed Seas event NPC in Fisch?

The NPC is near the dock on Moosewood Island.

When does the Cursed Pool unlock in Fisch?

The pool unlocks when the community reaches the 285.7 Million mark.

How much negative progression speed debuff does Profane Ray put in Fisch?

The Profane Ray puts a -70% progression speed debuff.

