Fisch Cursed Seas event update patch notes

A brand-new Fisch update was recently rolled out, featuring a variety of new things including a new event, rod, and more. While most of the additions are relatively easy to find and explore, you might miss some of the things since they require you to dive deeper and look around the map.

This article lists the complete patch notes of the latest update of the game so you can check out all its details.

The complete changelog of the Fisch Cursed Seas event update

The event can be started from Moosewood Island (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the full details of the Cursed Seas event update.

New Cursed Event

Compete with other players to collaboratively reach fishing goals.

Receive rewards for achieving global goals.

Bestiary access is tied as a reward.

Bobber reward.

Title Reward.

Totem Reward.

Boat reward.

New Cursed Storm event

All fish in this will give 2x XP.

Chance of a cursed mutation being applied to fish in this storm.

New AFK feature

New AFK Feature where players can AFK for free rewards to boost their casual gameplay.

Build the Rod of Time from parts in the AFK feature.

Build the Hourglass Boat from parts in the AFK feature.

Collect all-new baits exclusive to this feature.

Other small changes

Certain fish moved down from Secret -> Exotic

Countdown till Cursed Seas

Major optimization with bestiary and loading times.

Bug Fixes

Fixed rotation of fish when hooked for all Forsaken Shores fish, all Grand Reef fish, and Cryo Coelacanth

Fixed Sea Pickle weather preference having 'Cloudy' instead of 'Foggy'

Changed rarity of the following fish: Boots, RocketFuel, SpeedCore, Baby Pond Emperor, Frozen Leviathan, Magma Leviathan, Crowned Anglerfish, and Crystallized Seadragon (Secret -> Exotic)

Fixed holding animation and position for all Atlantis fish and Chillfin Chimaera

Song of the Deep will no longer count towards bestiary progression

Where is the Cursed Seas event?

You can claim the rewards once the milestone is met (Image via Roblox)

To find the Cursed Seas event, you must travel to Moosewood Island and find the NPC near the docks. Once you talk to him, he will teleport you to a secluded cave where you will find a board with a milestone bar. The new event is community-based, meaning the milestones can be reached when the whole player base contributes to the endeavor.

You will also find the rewards portal, the Cursed Storm Totem, and the Cursed Pool in this cave. Note that the totem and the pool will unlock once their specific milestones are met and you collect the rewards.

FAQs about Fisch

Which island is the Cursed Seas event on in Fisch?

The new event is on Moosewood Island.

How much does the Cursed Storm Totem cost in Fisch?

The totem costs a whopping C$1,000,000.

What is the final reward for completing the Cursed Seas event in Fisch?

You will get the Cursed Boat for completing the event.

