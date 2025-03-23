GHOUL RE Quinque Tier List

GHOUL RE offers gamers the option to play as various races and characters, which includes Kagune and Quinque. However, it can be quite confusing to pick out of the lot since there are quite a few available options in the game. New players looking to gain an upper hand over others might want to obtain something that offers good skills and damage.
Hence, this article offers a tier list that ranks the Quinque and will help you decide which ones to choose.
Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
A tier list of the Quinque in GHOUL RE
To rank the Quinque, the tier list has been divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the characters under the S tier are the best and feature the highest offerings. The usability and stats reduce as you move down the ladder.
A brief breakdown of the Quinque
Now that the tier list is out of the way, it is time to offer some advantages and disadvantages of using each character.
Below are brief breakdowns of what makes these characters great and what you should look out for.
Ginkui
Advantages
- High mobility and ability to perform combos.
- Extremely high damage.
Disadvantage
- Not the easiest character to use and master.
SSS Owl
Advantages
- Offers extremely high damage and AoE abilities.
- SSS Owl has a great range.
Disadvantage
- This character can be hard to master.
Solace
Advantages
- Allows you to do both melee and ranged attacks with its different modes.
- Offers great mobility and damage.
Disadvantage
- Could be difficult to master, especially for new players.
13’s Jason
Advantages
- All of this character's moves offer great mobility.
- It offers great damage while being quite easy to play with.
Disadvantage
- Its range could have been longer.
Ixa
Advantages
- Its ranged mode is very effective.
- Offers a lot of utility alongside damage.
Disadvantage
- Not easy to use and master.
Kuai
Advantages
- Offers exceptional damage when fighting a single target.
- Offers good combo potential.
Disadvantages
- While it's strong in 1v1, it suffers going against multiple enemies.
- It has a very short range.
Aus
Advantages
- Offers a great moveset making it great for PvP.
- Its skills are great for closing gaps.
Disadvantages
- You must have a good aim to use its ability.
- It could have more mobility since it restricts its motion.
Narukami
Advantages
- It's quite helpful with its ranges and melee attack modes.
- It offers good AoE skills.
Disadvantages
- It is not an easy character to use and master.
- Can be quite tough to aim its abilities, especially in PvP mode.
Serrate
Advantages
- Decent damage considering its rarity.
- You can easily land combos when using this character.
Disadvantages
- Suffers greatly in the mobility department.
- It has a very short range and no good ability to shorten the distance.
Nutcracker
Advantages
- It offers a good range.
- Offers great damage.
Disadvantages
- It is quite low on mobility.
- Not very beginner-friendly.
Yukimura
Advantages
- Offers great mobility and AoE skills.
- It's V2 is quite useful.
- It is a great starter Quinque, especially for one that falls in the common rarity.
Disadvantages
- Compared to higher rarity Quinque, it lacks damage.
- The base form is okay. The V2 unlocks its true potential.
Chi She
Advantages
- It offers decent damage and combos.
- The AoE effect of its move makes it a good pick.
Disadvantages
- It severely lacks in range.
- It lacks mobility and its attacks are relatively easy to block.
Demon Yamada
Advantages
- Decent damage output and combo potential.
- Offers good AoE attacks.
Disadvantages
- Lack of skills to close gaps.
- Has a very short range and also lacks mobility.
Kajiri
Advantages
- Offers a good set of ranged attacks.
- It is a good pick for new players, especially for PvE.
Disadvantages
- Doesn't do well once you start facing stronger and high-level opponents.
- Severely lacks mobility.
Bokusatsu
Advantages
- Allows you to do a variety of combos.
- Offers a decent selection of AoE skills.
Disadvantage
- Its skills can be dodged and blocked quite easily.
Doujima
Advantages
- Offers good mobility once you unlock its V2.
- It has decent damage and AoE skills.
Disadvantages
- Its base version is quite weak.
- You cannot compete against high-tier Quinque with this one.
Scorpion
Advantages
- Offers a lot of combo moves.
- It works well for 1v1s when you're at a low level.
Disadvantages
- You must unlock its V2 to use its full potential.
- Cannot compete against high-tier Quinque.
FAQs about GHOUL RE
What rarity is Ixa in GHOUL RE?
Ixa is a Legendary Quinque in the game.
Does Scorpion have a V2 in GHOUL RE?
Yes, Scorpion has a V2.
Is SSS Own difficult to use in GHOUL RE?
Yes, SSS Own can be hard to use and master.
