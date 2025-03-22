How to get and awaken Kagune in Ghoul://Re

Being a Ghoul, it is important to acquire and keep evolving your Kagune in Ghoul://Re. For those who don't know, Kagune acts as an extra limb of your body. You can use it to attack and devour humans and other enemies in this experience. You are required to unlock your Kagune first, following which you can do certain tasks to awaken it to its V2.

In this article, we are going to explain everything you need to know about obtaining and awakening your Kagune. So if you haven't unlocked your helping yet, this is your time to do so.

How to get Kagune in Ghoul://Re

In this Roblox title, you can unlock your Kagune by gathering a total of 5000 RC. You can collect this resource by feeding on a Ghoul or CCG (human). To do this, you need to first reduce your opponent's health to zero and then press CTRL + B to feed on it. Do note that only pressing the B key will execute your opponent, and you won't receive any RC.

Visit the Hospital to check your current RC (Image via Roblox)

Upon collecting 5000 RC, you need to drop your HP under 50% to unlock your respective Kagune. You can then activate it by pressing the CTRL + E button. Also, note that you can check your current RC amount by visiting the Hospital and talking to the receptionist. In case you are not sure where the hospital is, simply press the "P" button to activate the location finder.

A general thing to remember is that the Kagune you have will be unstable. An unstable Kagune is relatively weaker than a stable one. Moreover, it has no skills and costs hunger to activate every single time. To stabilize your Kagune, you will have to earn at least a B+ rating in this game.

You can increase your rating by completing quests and events, beating enemies, and devouring them. Sadly, the system does not show your rating directly. To check it, you must interact with an NPC called Hanazuki in the Anteiku shop.

How to awaken Kagune in Ghoul://Re

To awaken your Kagune, you need to fulfill some requirements. For your reference, we have mentioned those requirements below.

1) Increase your RC based on the requirement of your Kagune's rarity. Here is the amount of RC you need to collect for a Kagune of each rarity.

To awaken a Legendary Kagune: Collect 200k-350k RC

To awaken a Rare Kagune: 150k-200k RC

To awaken a Common Kagune: 150k-200k RC

2) Master your Kagune (Earn B+ rating or more)

3) Consume Kagune Sacs and the necessary fragments (Rinkaku, Bikaku, Koukaku, and Ukaku).

4) Beat and feed on another Ghoul that has 1/3rd of your RC. This is the final requirement of awakening your Kagune.

After completing the above requirements, you will successfully evolve your Kagune to its v2 in Ghoul://Re. An important thing to note here is that not all Kagune-types have a v2. Only Ken, Takizawa, Noro, Wing, and Nishio Kagune types have an awakening in this experience.

Reroll Kagune using Ghoul Points (Image via Roblox)

If you don't have a Kagune that can be awakened, you can reroll it using Ghoul Points. This currency can be earned by completing quests, beating opponents, collecting RC, etc. Once you have enough Ghoul Points, click on the shopping bag icon on the top of the screen to reroll your current Kagune. However, do not expect to acquire a rarer Kagune as they are difficult to come by.

Following is a list of Kagune and their rarity in this game.

Legendary Kagune-types (3% chance)

Eto

Mayu

Ken

Takizawa

Yomo

Noro

Rare Kagune-types (11% chance)

Tsukiyama

Yamori

Common Kagune-types (86% chance)

Wing

Beaked

Nishio

FAQs

How many Kagune-types are there in Ghoul://Re?

Currently, there are a total of 11 Kagune-types in this experience.

How to reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re

You can reroll your Kagune by using Ghoul Points in this game.

What Kagune-types have an awakening in Ghoul://Re?

Ken, Takizawa, Noro, Wing, and Nishio are the Kagune-types with an awakening in this title.

