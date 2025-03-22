GHOUL RE Kagune tier list

GHOUL RE offers players a variety of characters and creatures to play as. However, the Kagune are certainly more popular than others due to their skills, powers, and overall appearances. This makes picking the right Kagune for your journey slightly confusing due to the available options.

Hence, this article offers a tier list for all the currently available Kagune to help you make a decision.

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

A tier list of Kagune in GHOUL RE

The Kagune are divided into various rarities (Image via Roblox)

Before starting, note that the tier list for Kagune is divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, every character that falls under the S tier offers the most power. The impact decreases with each tier, with the C tier being the worst.

Tier Kagune S Takizawa, Ken, Yomo, Mayu A Eto, Noro B Yamori, Tsukiyama, Wing, Nishio C Beaked

A brief breakdown of each Kagune

Most of the Legendary rarity Kagune offer the best stats (Image via Roblox)

After learning which Kagune is the best, you must note what each one offers. Hence, we have some advantages and disadvantages listed below for each Kagune.

Takizawa

Advantages

Several of its moves make it invulnerable.

Great mobility which makes it perfect for dodging and chasing.

It offers a V2 and is also easy to understand and master.

Disadvantages

It has a relatively low range.

Ken

Advantages

This character has one of the highest damage (DPS).

It has a V2 and a Special that gives you a wide range of combo options.

Disadvantages

It will take some time before you can master him.

The base form has a short range.

Yomo

Advantages

It offers good damage.

Its combos are easy to learn and land on enemies.

Disadvantages

It has quite a short range.

This character lacks AoE skills limiting its potential.

Mayu

Advantages

It offers great damage.

You can use its traps during combat to gain an upper hand.

Disadvantages

Its skills lack mobility. This could be a restriction for players who like to move around a lot.

Eto

Advantages

It offers a lot of combo opportunities.

Eto has a lot of mobility allowing you to move around the map when fighting.

Disadvantages

It is not an easy character to master.

It suffers from low damage compared to others in the category.

Noro

Advantages

Noro has a V2 that makes it a good unit for 1v1.

It offers a lot of armor when using several of its skills.

Disadvantages

It mostly shines after you've obtained its V2.

Using the right Kagune will ensure you win (Image via Roblox)

Yamori

Advantages

It offers decent AoE attacks.

Yamori's range, while not big, is better than others below.

Disadvantages

Extremely low mobility.

Compared to Legendary rarity characters, it lacks in damage.

Tsukiyama

Advantages

It offers some of the best damage in its rarity.

it is relatively easy to land its combos.

Disadvantages

Extremely lacking in mobility.

It has quite weak damage when compared to a Legendary Kagune.

Wing

Advantages

While it falls under the common rarity, Wing offers decent damage and a V2.

It has good mobility.

Disadvantages

Its V2 is not very impressive.

Can be hard to use in PvP since you need to aim to deal damage.

Nishio

Advantages

Nishio offers a decent overall package of mobility, range, and damage.

Its V2 is quite good and useful.

Disadvantages

Can be hard to understand and master.

Beaked

Advantages

Beaked gives you okay AoE.

The character offers some mobility, but it is minuscule.

Disadvantages

Lacks in damage.

FAQs about GHOUL RE

What rarity is Ken in GHOUL RE?

Ken is a Legendary rarity Kagune in the game.

What is the drop chance of a Legendary Kagune in GHOUL RE?

Legendary Kagune has a drop chance of 3%.

Does Yamori have good mobility in GHOUL RE?

No, Yamori severely lacks mobility.

