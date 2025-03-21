GHOUL://RE — All official links

GHOUL://RE is a new Roblox experience that has gained a lot of traction. This Tokyo Ghoul-inspired game has much to offer from the get-go but things can be slightly confusing for new players. You might also want to discuss different features or take a look at all the gameplay mechanics to improve.

To do so, follow the game on different social media platforms like Discord and Trello.

All social links to GHOUL://RE

The game has an official Discord server (Image via Roblox)

Searching for the game's official social links can be confusing. So, we have provided the links to its official sites.

Official Roblox page : Clicking on this link will directly take you to the official Roblox page of the game. This way, you won't get lost among the various duplicates and copies of games with similar names.

Official Roblox community : The Roblox community is where the developer shares a variety of information with the player base including upcoming events and updates. You can also give your feedback to let the developer know your thoughts about the game.

Official Discord link : To get in-depth information about the game, communicate with the community, get regular updates, and offer feedback about the game, you must join its Discord server. Simply click the link that will take you to the right place. The developer is also more active on the servers.

Official Trello board link : Trello is another place where you can get all the information about the game. Unlike the previous sites, Trello is mostly focused on in-depth information about the game's content. This includes knowledge about the NPCs, maps, weapons, enemies, and much more. Note that the board is view-only until you become part of the admin group.

All the major information you can find on the Trello board

The game's Trello offers a lot of useful information (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Trello board offers a wide range of information. Below, we have a list of all the major topics you can find on the board.

The general information about the game.

Core gameplay mechanics.

Information about Ghouls.

Information about Kagune.

Details about CCG and how you can obtain one.

Details of the in-game events.

The complete list of available clans.

The skill tree is where you can check out all the available skills in the game.

FAQs about GHOUL://RE

Does GHOUL://RE have a Discord?

Yes, the game has an official Discord server.

Which anime is GHOUL://RE based on?

The game is based on Toyko Ghouls.

Can anyone join GHOUL://RE's Discord?

Yes, anyone with a valid invite can join the Discord server.

