How to get the Treasure Rod in Fisch

The Fisch Treasure Island update added tons of content to the game, including a new island, fish species, and fishing rods. The Treasure Rod is one of the latest fishing rods you can obtain and use. While its stats are certainly not the best, especially compared to some of the newer rods, it is not too disappointing either.

However, it is possible that you might not know where to find the Treasure Rod in the game and how much money it will cost you to purchase it. Hence, this article offers a quick guide that will help you find this fishing rod and also detail its complete stats.

A brief guide to obtaining the Treasure Rod in Fisch

Enter the Second Sea to obtain the Treasure Rod (Image via Roblox)

To get your hands on the Treasure Rod, you must first unlock and travel to the Second Sea. For those unaware, this is the second location that you can unlock once you reach level 100. You must head over to Terrapin Island, talk to the Sea Traveler NPC, defeat the Cthulhu Boss, and reach the other side.

Once there, move over to the Isle of New Beginnings, where you will find the Crazy Map NPC and talk to him. He will tell you to wait for the Golden Whale, which will take you to Treasure Island. This is where you will find the Treasure Rod, propped onto a pillar near where you exit the whale.

The rod is near where the whale drops you (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Note that the Golden Whale only spawns when it's raining, so you must wait for this weather. Once you see the whale, talk to the Crazy Man NPC and swim towards the whale's mouth. It will then transport you to Treasure Island. You can also find the Whale Merchant inside who sells the Merchant Rod.

The Treasure Rod costs 30,000 E$ and doesn't require you to complete any additional quests. You simply have to reach the right location, have enough cash, and make the transaction.

Treasure Rod stats and best enchants to use with it

The rod offers decent stats for its price (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Now that you know how to obtain the Treasure Rod, it is time to familiarize yourself with its stats. Note that the rod doesn't offer anything too amazing. But, combined with its low price and high Luck, it can be a good option for players who have just crossed to the Second Sea.

Below, we have the complete details for you to check out.

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 130%

130% Control - 0.12

0.12 Resilience - 5%

5% Max Weight - Infinite

Apart from this, the Treasure Rod gives you an 8% chance to catch a fish with the Gemstone mutation. This mutation increases the sale value of the fish by 6 times. On top of that, you also get 250 C/E$ whenever you catch a Gemstone mutated fish.

The best enchants to use with the Treasure Rod are Hasty, which increases the Lure Speed, or Controlled/Unbreakable to increase the Resilience.

