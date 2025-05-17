Grow a Garden Blood Moon event guide: Timing, mutation, and more

Grow a Garden's latest update featured a variety of new content, including fresh pets, seeds, and more. However, the most crucial part of the update was the Blood Moon Event, which allows your plants to obtain a mutation in the game. This is not the extent of the new weather event as it also pops out an exclusive shop that is otherwise inaccessible.

This article offers a brief guide that will not only tell you when the Blood Moon event triggers but also everything that happens during this period.

Everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Blood Moon event

Your plants might get the Bloodlit Mutation during the event (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon event is a server-wide phenomenon that has a 33% chance of triggering instead of the Night event in the game. This means you must keep track of when the night event happens by checking the timer over the big owl in the middle of the map. Now, once the Blood Moon event triggers, the sky and the moon will turn red.

During this period, your plants have a chance of obtaining the Bloodlit Mutation, which increases their sell value by four times. The fruits that obtain this mutation turn bright red and have a red aura around them. The more interesting part is that you can submit fruits with the Bloodlit Mutation to the big owl and get Lunar Points.

Fruits with the Bloodlit Mutation give 1.5 times more points compared to the Moonlit Mutation. This means you can easily farm Lunar Points and collect all the rewards from the Lunar Glow event.

The Moon Blood Shop

The shop sells a variety of items (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Moonlit Mutation, you will also find the exclusive Moon Blood Shop around the giant owl when the Moon Blood Event starts. The shop sells a variety of items, ranging from Night Seed Packs to the new pets. It is worth noting that you can obtain some unique seeds from this shop that are unavailable in the regular Seed Shop.

The shop also despawns once the Blood Moon night is over, and you must wait for the event to trigger again to make your purchases. We recommend grinding and saving money since all the items in the shop cost a fortune. However, the crops also sell for a lot, so you will make your money back in no time.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

When does the Blood Moon event happen in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Moon event has a 33% chance of triggering during a Night event.

Do you get a mutation during the Blood Moon event in Grow a Garden?

Yes, your plants can get the Blootlit Mutation during the Blood Moon event.

When does Blood Moon Shop spawn in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Moon Shop only spawns during the Blood Moon event.

