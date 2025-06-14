How to get Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden

The latest Grow a Garden update features a variety of content, ranging from new crops to events, to keep everyone busy and entertained. The Cleaning Spray is one of the fresh items to arrive with this update. Most players might not know what this item does, how much it costs, or where one can get it.
Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will answer all these questions and tell you everything that you should know about the Cleaning Spray.
Where to get the Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden
The Cleaning Spray is a Divine rarity item in the game that you can purchase from the Gear Shop. Simply head over to the other end of the map and talk to the Eloise NPC. Next, scroll down and check if the item is in stock. If it is, you must then spend a whopping 15 million Sheckles to purchase it. Given the item's rarity, it is possible that it might not always be in stock.
If you immediately want to get the Cleaning Spray, then you can spend 139 Robux to add it to your inventory, regardless of whether it's in stock or not. Also, note that you get 10 uses per Cleaning Spray, so you should be careful when using it.
Also check: Grow a Garden Moon Mango guide
What is the use of Cleaning Spray?
Now that you have the Cleaning Spray in your inventory, it is time to tell you what this gear is used for. This item removes all active mutations from your crops, except valuable ones like Gold and Rainbow. You might wonder why someone would remove mutations from their fruits since the goal of the game is to raise the value of the plant and harvest it to make the maximum money.
Well, this is a crucial item if you wish to craft the latest Mutation Spray Guns in the game. The Cleaning Spray is one of the required items in the crafting recipe; hence, you will need to purchase it if you wish to craft and obtain the guns.
Below, we have the complete list of Mutation Spray Guns that have the Cleaning Spray as a requirement:
- Shocked Mutation Spray
- Chock Mutation Spray
- Pollinated Mutation Spray
Also check: Grow a Garden Ember Lily guide
How to use the Cleaning Spray
If you decide to remove the mutations from your fruits for some reason, then below is the set of instructions that you must follow to complete the process. Note that this is an irreversible process, and the mutations will be lost once you use the spray on the fruit.
- Open the backpack and click on the Cleaning Spray to equip it.
- Head over to the crop/fruit that you wish to clear the mutation from.
- Hover your cursor over that fruit and then click to use the Cleaning Spray.
As stated previously, this will remove all the mutations but will not reverse the Gold and Rainbow variation from the fruit.
Also check: Grow a Garden Hive Fruit Guide
FAQs about Grow a Garden
What is the rarity of Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden?
The item falls under the divine rarity.
How much does the Cleaning Spray cost in Grow a Garden?
The spray costs 15 million Sheckles.
Can you remove the Gold or Rainbow variation from plants using the Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden?
No, the spray does not remove these variations from a plant.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024