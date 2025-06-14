How to get Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden

The latest Grow a Garden update features a variety of content, ranging from new crops to events, to keep everyone busy and entertained. The Cleaning Spray is one of the fresh items to arrive with this update. Most players might not know what this item does, how much it costs, or where one can get it.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will answer all these questions and tell you everything that you should know about the Cleaning Spray.

Where to get the Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden

You can purchase this item from the Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Cleaning Spray is a Divine rarity item in the game that you can purchase from the Gear Shop. Simply head over to the other end of the map and talk to the Eloise NPC. Next, scroll down and check if the item is in stock. If it is, you must then spend a whopping 15 million Sheckles to purchase it. Given the item's rarity, it is possible that it might not always be in stock.

Ad

Trending

If you immediately want to get the Cleaning Spray, then you can spend 139 Robux to add it to your inventory, regardless of whether it's in stock or not. Also, note that you get 10 uses per Cleaning Spray, so you should be careful when using it.

Also check: Grow a Garden Moon Mango guide

What is the use of Cleaning Spray?

The item is used in different crafting recipes (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have the Cleaning Spray in your inventory, it is time to tell you what this gear is used for. This item removes all active mutations from your crops, except valuable ones like Gold and Rainbow. You might wonder why someone would remove mutations from their fruits since the goal of the game is to raise the value of the plant and harvest it to make the maximum money.

Ad

Well, this is a crucial item if you wish to craft the latest Mutation Spray Guns in the game. The Cleaning Spray is one of the required items in the crafting recipe; hence, you will need to purchase it if you wish to craft and obtain the guns.

Below, we have the complete list of Mutation Spray Guns that have the Cleaning Spray as a requirement:

Shocked Mutation Spray

Chock Mutation Spray

Pollinated Mutation Spray

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Ember Lily guide

How to use the Cleaning Spray

The spray costs a ton of money (Image via Roblox)

If you decide to remove the mutations from your fruits for some reason, then below is the set of instructions that you must follow to complete the process. Note that this is an irreversible process, and the mutations will be lost once you use the spray on the fruit.

Ad

Open the backpack and click on the Cleaning Spray to equip it.

Head over to the crop/fruit that you wish to clear the mutation from.

Hover your cursor over that fruit and then click to use the Cleaning Spray.

As stated previously, this will remove all the mutations but will not reverse the Gold and Rainbow variation from the fruit.

Also check: Grow a Garden Hive Fruit Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The item falls under the divine rarity.

How much does the Cleaning Spray cost in Grow a Garden?

The spray costs 15 million Sheckles.

Can you remove the Gold or Rainbow variation from plants using the Cleaning Spray in Grow a Garden?

No, the spray does not remove these variations from a plant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024