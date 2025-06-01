Grow a Garden Hive Fruit: How to get, rarity, and price

The latest Grow a Garden update, called Bizzy Bees, introduced a variety of things to the game, including a brand-new event, pets, crops, and more. The update also added a new fruit called the Hive Fruit, which can only be obtained from the Bee Swarm Event-exclusive shop. You might be wondering how to obtain this fruit, how much it will cost, or if it is worth planting in your garden.
This article offers a brief guide that will share all the crucial details about the Hive Fruit that you should know before purchasing it.
How to get the Hive Fruit in Grow a Garden
As stated, the Hive Fruit Seed can be purchased from the Honey Shop, which is a Bee Swarm Event-exclusive shop in the game. This means it will disappear once the event is over. Hence, you should hurry and purchase everything while it lasts, especially since the Hive Fruit is a Divine rarity item and is generally out of stock. It is worth noting that the Honey Shop refreshes every hour, so make sure to check it out when it's restocked.
To access the Honey Shop, head over to the middle of the map and talk to the Queen Bee NPC. Next, click on the "I want to trade honey" option, which will open the shop. Inside, you can scroll down to find the seed.
Note that you must collect 40 Honey to successfully purchase the seed. This is a good amount of honey, which will take a while for you to collect. To obtain honey, you must offer 10 Kg worth of fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to the NPC right beside the Queen Bee. This will trigger the machine beside him and produce honey after around 2 minutes.
Hive Fruit sell price, and is it worth obtaining?
Currently, any Hive Fruit weighing around 7.6 Kg or less can be sold for around 6,000 Sheckles. Granted, this certainly does not make it the best-selling fruit in the game. However, it is still quite profitable, even more so if you're new to the game and have yet to obtain crops like the Beanstalk or Moon Mango, among others.
Once you plant the crop, we recommend not harvesting the fruit immediately so that it can obtain random mutations that significantly boost its harvest value. This will allow you to get way more money for the fruit, which further increases depending on the mutation. Since a fruit can obtain multiple mutations at once, you will reap better rewards for being patient.
In conclusion, the Hive Fruit is a good crop you can plant in your garden and harvest to get money. However, the plant can grow huge and spread over a big area. Hence, you will need to shift other plants around to make space for it.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
How much does the Hive Fruit cost in Grow a Garden?
The Hive Fruit costs 40 honey.
Which mutation is required to get honey in Grow a Garden?
You must give fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to get honey.
What is the rarity of Hive Fruit in Grow a Garden?
Hive Fruit belongs to the Divine rarity.
