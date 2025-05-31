How to get Honey in Grow a Garden

The latest Grow a Garden update featured a variety of new content, including new pets, mutations, crops, and more. However, the most interesting aspect of the update is the Bee Swarm Event, which triggers every hour on the server. Honey is a crucial part of the event, and several players might know what this item does and how to get more of it.

Hence, this article provides a brief guide that shares all the necessary details about honey and how to obtain it.

A brief guide to obtaining honey in Grow a Garden

This NPC gives you honey in the game (Image via Roblox)

As stated, honey is a crucial aspect of the ongoing Bee Swarm Event in the game. This event-exclusive currency is required to purchase items from the Honey Shop. This shop can be accessed by talking to the Queen Bee at the centre of the map. You will see that you must spend honey to purchase the listed items.

To get your hands on honey, you must offer fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to the NPC right beside the Queen Bee. Once you give him 10 Kgs worth of such fruits, it will activate the Combpresser machine, which takes around two minutes to fill the jar. You can then press E to collect honey and use it in the shop.

How to get fruits with the Pollinated Mutation

Your plants can get this mutation during the Bee Swarm Event (Image via Roblox)

To obtain fruits with the Pollinated Mutation, you must wait for the Bee Swarm Event to trigger on your server. Once this happens, random plants in your garden can catch this mutation. Fruits with this mutation turn golden and have a shiny effect around them. It is easy to confuse it with the Golden Mutation, which gives a similar appearance.

You can also deploy the newly added Bee pet variants, as they have a trait that puts this mutation on random plants after certain durations.

Since you need 10 kg worth of such fruits, we recommend planting crops like apples, bamboos, Starfruit, and watermelons in your garden to increase your chances. This is because these crops produce fruits with higher weight, allowing you to quickly reach the required limit and obtain honey.

How to get honey faster

You can use the honey to purchase items from the Honey Shop (Image via Roblox)

Since getting honey is directly tied to your fruits obtaining the Pollinated Mutation, we have a few suggestions that could speed up the process, allowing you to harvest more of them. Note that these are not a surefire way and might not work for everybody.

Plant crops that produce heavy fruits. This includes bamboo, Moon Melon, Beanstalk, watermelon, and Starfruit. You can easily reach the required weight limit of 10 kg.

Next, purchase Bee pets from the Queen Bee's Honey Shop and release them in your garden. Most of them have a trait that increases the chances of your fruits getting the Pollinated Mutation. However, you need honey to purchase these eggs.

You can steal fruits with this mutation from other players' gardens, but you must spend Robux to do so.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which mutation is required to get honey in Grow a Garden?

You must offer a fruit with Pollinated Mutation to get honey.

How many fruits do you need to get honey in Grow a Garden?

You need to offer 10 kg of fruits to get honey.

How do you open the Honey Shop in Grow a Garden?

You must talk to the Queen Bee NPC in the middle of the map to access this shop.

