How to get Starfruit in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden has a wide range of crops you can grow in your field and harvest their fruit to make a profit. You will gain access to some crops quite easily, whereas you will need to grind for better and higher rarity ones. The Starfruit is one such crop that requires you to complete a few tasks before you can plant it in your garden.

This guide will help you find the Starfruit Seed and explain why the plant is worth the struggle.

A brief guide to Starfruit in Grow a Garden

You can get Night Seed Packs as rewards

Starfruit arrived with the game's Lunar Glow update and is one of the most challenging seeds to obtain. This is mainly because of its rarity and unavailability in the Seed Store. Currently, the only way to get a Starfruit Seed is through the Night Seed Pack. Even then, there's just a 15.5% chance of getting it.

There are two ways to obtain Night Seed Packs in the game. You can either spend 199 Robux on it or participate in the Lunar Glow Event. To start the event, talk to the big owl in the middle of the map. It will ask you to bring crops with the Moonlit Mutation and give you Lunar Points in exchange. These points unlock rewards as you keep collecting them.

Talk to the owl to start the event

Note that you need 520 Lunar Points to get every reward in the event, which contains several Night Seed Packs. Unfortunately, getting Moonlit Fruits (fruits with the Moonlit Mutation) is challenging since the nighttime event takes a while to trigger on servers. Moreover, your crops are not guaranteed to get the Moonlit Mutation each night.

Why is it worth planting the Starfruit in the game?

Starfruit sells for a lot of money

While obtaining the Starfruit Seed is a fairly daunting task, the struggle pays off handsomely. Being a multi-harvest crop, you can obtain and sell the Starfruit's yield multiple times and make a huge profit. This is because each Starfruit sells for around 10,000 to 20,000 Sheckles, making it one of the best crops to plant in your garden.

This becomes more profitable if you leave the fruits on the tree and they catch a mutation. You will earn plenty of money per fruit if they have something like the Frozen or Shocked Mutation. This vastly increases the selling value of the item. Since the Starfruit plant doesn't take too long to grow and mature, you can start harvesting the product soon.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Starfruits in Grow a Garden?

The crop falls under the Legendary rarity.

Where can you get Starfruit Seeds in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain the seed from the Night Seed Packs.

What is the drop chance of Starfruit Seeds in Grow a Garden?

It has a drop chance of around 15.5%.

