Grow a Garden Bee Swarm Event Guide: timing, mutation, and more

Grow a Garden's latest update features a variety of content ranging from new pets and crops to the Bee Swarm Event. The event has been set up in the middle of the map and has currently replaced the Wise Owl and the Moonlit Event. Instead, you will find the new Bee NPC in its place alongside a couple of other things that might confuse you.

This article offers a brief yet comprehensive guide that will take you through everything necessary to participate and complete the Bee Swarm Event in the game.

Everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Bee Swarm Event

You can interact with these NPCs in the middle of the map (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the past Moonlit and the Blood Moon Events, the Bee Swarm Event triggers every hour on the server and stays active for 10 minutes. Once it begins, you will find a new icon on the bottom right side of the screen, notifying you that your plants have better chances of obtaining the Pollinated Mutation during this time.

To know more about the event, you will need to head towards the middle of the map. We recommend collecting as many fruits with the Pollinated Mutation as you can before doing so. This is because you must give these fruits to the NPC right beside the Queen Bee. You must give him an equivalent of 10 Kgs of Pollinated Mutation fruits.

You must give this NPC fruits with the Pollinated Mutation (Image via Roblox)

This will fulfil the requirement and start the Honey Combpressor, which takes around two and a half minutes to produce honey. You can then collect the honey by pressing E. This honey can be used to purchase items from the Bee Swarm Event-exclusive shop that you can access by talking to the Queen Bee. You must click on the "I want to trade honey" option to open the shop.

Everything that you can purchase from the event-exclusive Honey Shop

You must use honey to purchase items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

Once you have enough honey on your hands, you can spend it on items at the shop. As stated, you must talk to the Queen Bee NPC to access the shop and then use the collected honey to complete the transactions. Below, we have the complete list of items that can be found in this shop.

Flower Seed Pack

Nectarine Seed

Hive Fruit Seed

Honey Sprinkler

Bee Egg

Bee Crate

Honey Comb

Bee Chair

Honey Torch

Honey Walkway

It is worth noting that this shop won't last forever and will be removed shortly after the event ends. Hence, we highly recommend everyone to participate in the event and collect as many pollinated fruits as they can.

If you don't find your desired item in stock, you must wait for an hour for the shop to reset.

All mutations you can obtain via the Bee Swarm Event

The Pollinated Mutation turns the fruit gold (Image via Roblox)

The developer has added two new mutations to the game with the Bizzy Bees update. The more common one is the Pollinated Mutation that your plants can obtain via the Bee Swarm Event. Fruits with this mutation turn bright golden. Do not confuse it with the Gold Mutation, as they do look similar.

Fruits with this mutation sell for three times their regular price. However, you should save these fruits and trade them to get honey instead.

Apart from this, you can also use the Honey Sprinkler to give your plants a chance of obtaining the HoneyGlazed Mutation. You can also place the Bear Bee pet in your garden to increase your chances of getting this mutation. Fruits with this mutation sell for five times their regular price.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How often does the Bee Swarm Event happen in Grow a Garden?

The event triggers every hour on the server.

How do you get honey in Grow a Garden?

You must trade 10 Kg worth of fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to get honey.

How do you access the Honey Shop in Grow a Garden?

You must talk to the Queen Bee NPC in the middle of the map to access the shop.

